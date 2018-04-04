Toyota and Subaru have been rather open about plans to build another generation of the 86 and BRZ twins, and a new report from Japan has shed a little more light on what to expect from the future sports coupes.

The most enticing detail is that the new generation would drop the existing 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder in favor of a 2.4-liter unit, according to The Japan Times. The center of gravity will also be lower than on the current models.

The report makes no mention whether the mill is turbocharged. Forced induction at least seems like a possibility because new Subaru Ascent uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged powerplant that produces 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque.

Toyota 86 and Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada previously said that the only way for the factory to create a turbocharged version of the coupe would require a whole new platform. A new generation would seem like the perfect opportunity to make this change happen.

The next-gen Toyota 86 would debut in 2021, according to The Japan Times. Subaru will still handle production at its Gunma factory, which will presumably mean the new BRZ will arrive at the same time.

The BRZ will also allegedly provide a greater level of driver safety by offering Subaru's EyeSight assistance suite. The latest version on the 2019 Forester includes features like pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. Reverse automatic braking, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert are extra options with the system.

The existing BRZ and 86 (Scion FR-S at the time) began production in 2012. A slight refresh for the 2017 model year brought small design tweaks and an extra 5 hp (4 kW) for vehicles with the manual transmission.

