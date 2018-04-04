It’s not a secret that Hyundai has a new large SUV in the works. The full-size machine will likely be based on the same platform that will also underpin the upcoming production version of the Kia Telluride and a new report indicates the eight-seat vehicle could receive the "Palisade" moniker.

The information comes from AutoGuide, which discovered Hyundai trademarked the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office late last month. The patent fillings show it will be used for “automobiles and structural parts thereof,” so it’s probably destined for a new model. “Palisade” means a large protective wall, which could be a good fit for a massive three-row SUV.

See the new three-row Hyundai SUV testing: New Hyundai Eight-Passenger SUV Spied In The Wild

Despite the new platform, the large sport utility vehicle will share most of its design solutions with the current Santa Fe, as our first spy photos have already revealed, including the thin headlights, large square-ish driving lamps, and Hyundai’s large signature grille. The overall profile is also quite identical, except for the expanded backside.

Interestingly, despite its size, the new model should still be front-wheel drive with optional all-wheel drive, unlike its projected rivals Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition, which are both powered by the rear wheels as standard. The South Korean company is rumored to fit its 3.3-liter V6 with 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) under the hood, which could be joined by a way more powerful hybrid setup with a 3.5-liter V6 and a total output of 400 hp (298 kW) at some point. Of course, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

Preliminary details suggest we’ll see the Hyundai Palisade in the first months of next year, so a potential Detroit debut seems likely. Sales should start by the end of 2019 or early 2020 and at this point it’s not clear whether Hyundai will also offer the model outside the United States.

Source: AutoGuide