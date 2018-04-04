It was only yesterday when our spies caught on camera the next-generation BMW X5 and now we are able to share a fresh batch of images depicting the fully fledged M version. Spotted waiting at a red light next to much more humble cars such as a VW Sharan and a Skoda Kodiaq, the white X5 M prototype was carrying an extensive amount of camouflage to conceal the final production body.

As noticed yesterday, the fourth iteration of the midsize luxury SUV will boast a bigger kidney grille in line with future BMW models. What truly separates the M version from the regular model is the more aggressive body with bigger air intakes up front, larger alloy wheels, and the typical quad exhaust tips at the back. In addition, the roof-mounted spoiler sticks out furthermore on the M version and the prototype also has chunkier cross-drilled rotors to match the extra muscle coming from underneath the slightly bulged hood.

Sitting on 21-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin winter tires, the X5 M test vehicle had blue brake calipers and extra layers of camouflage on its aggressive body to further hide the real design. Both headlights and taillights appear to be the final ones, which is usually a sign the prototype is close to being a production model.

While it may not seem all that different compared to the outgoing X5 M, its successor will be quite different as a result of switching to the CLAR platform. A significant weight loss is likely in order, along with a power bump coming from the familiar biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine likely to be massaged to deliver around 600 horsepower.

We’re expecting to see the standard X5 before the end of the year, but we’ll have to wait more for the M model as rumor has it an official premiere is scheduled for late 2019. Further down the line, there also might be an optional Competition Package as BMW is keen on the idea of giving its M SUVs extra upgrades in the same vein as the ones available for the M3, M4, and M5.

Photos: CarPix