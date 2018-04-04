Buyers of Chevrolet's new chassis cab trucks can tout having a feature previously exclusive to the meanest versions of the Camaro – the flowtie. The 2019 Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD models adopt this novel version of the brand's venerable emblem that has no center section to aid airflow through the grille. The border around it is chrome, so there's still a flashy touch at the front end of the trucks.

These work trucks won't be lapping the Nürburgring anytime soon, but the flowtie can still bring some small advantages in getting more air into the engine bay to keep things running cool.

“There is innovation in the design details and a great example is our Camaro Z/28-inspired Chevrolet flowtie,” Kevin O’Donnell, Design Manager, of these trucks said. “Our engineers designed it to help win races by using airflow to lower coolant and oil temperatures on the race track.”

Chevy introduced the new chassis cab trucks in early March. The company put an emphasis on better usability and easier servicing for the latest models. The redesigned front end allegedly gives drivers better downward visibility for the driver, which is especially useful for maneuvering at a tight job site. Fifty-degree wheel cuts allow for tighter turning, too. Mechanics reportedly have better access under the hood, too.

Inside, drivers benefit from modern amenities. There are helpful features like a wireless cellphone charging, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

All of these pickups come with a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine with 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 700 pound-feet (949 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can pick between two- and four-wheel-drive configurations, and there are multiple chassis length options for adapting the vehicle into various uses. A rear air suspension is available, too.

The new Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD will be on sale in late 2018.

Source: Chevrolet