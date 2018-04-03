Acura is making its A-Spec package available to more buyers, with the 2019 TLX sedan now offering the appearance treatment with the car’s base 2.4-liter inline-four engine. Until now, only V6-powered TLXs could be dressed up in A-Spec garb, but Acura says strong customer demand prompted the decision to expand its availability.

Because it’s now offered with the TLX’s four-cylinder engine, getting into an A-Spec car is more affordable: pricing starts at $39,400 before destination for the four-cylinder A-Spec, versus $43,765 for the V6 version.

On the 2019 Acura TLX, the A-Spec trim level includes special 19-inch wheels, a unique front fascia with larger air intakes, a matte-black grille, tinted taillights, a gloss-black trunk spoiler, and some other visual add-ons. Inside, the sedan is dressed up with sports seats, red LED ambient lighting, red-trimmed instruments, brushed-aluminum trim, and a thicker-rimmed steering wheel.

The TLX’s 2.4-liter engine makes 206 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque, mates to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and comes only with front-wheel drive with rear-wheel steering. The 3.5-liter V6 offers 290 hp and 267 lb-ft, couples to a nine-speed automatic, and can be equipped with front- or all-wheel drive, the latter with Acura’s Super-Handling torque-vectoring system (known as SH-AWD). Though most A-Spec variants have no mechanical changes, the V6 SH-AWD model does get a quicker steering ratio, stiffer springs, and a new rear anti-roll bar, all of which are intended to make the handling sportier.

There are few other changes for the 2019 TLX, as the car was redesigned for the 2018 model year. The V6 Technology and Advance trim levels receive a new 19-inch wheel design, and there’s a new Platinum White Pearl option in the paint palette. Pricing is mostly unchanged, too, running from $33,000 for the TLX 2.4L to $45,950 for the V6 SH-AWD with Advance Package – before destination charges and options.

Acura plans to launch A-Spec versions of all its models going forward. At the New York Auto Show, the automaker introduced A-Spec versions of the 2019 RDX and MDX three-row crossover.

Source: Acura