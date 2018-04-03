The Volvo XC40 is already a fairly attractive little crossover, but the Swedish brand gives its handsome SUV an aesthetic boost with the new Exterior Styling Kit. The collection of pieces give the model a meaner look without taking things to cartoonish levels of aggressiveness.

The updates include brushed stainless steel skid plates at the front and rear, but these parts appear to be more for style than for protecting underneath the vehicle during an off-road excursion. The lower door trim is also brushed stainless steel, and a spoiler adorns the roof. As a final flourish, there's a set of 21-inch, five-spoke wheels with a mix of black and metallic finishes.

There's no word yet on price or availability of the Exterior Styling Kit. However, the 21-inch wheels are already an available option in the United States. They come with performance tires and go for $2,680.

If customers in the U.S. are looking for another way to dress up the XC40's appearance, the range-topping Inscription trim level is available soon (pictured above). It features similar body upgrades to the Exterior Styling Kit like the skid plates, but the vehicle also features chrome trim around the windows and grille. Inside, there's a crystal gear shift, wood trim, and leather upholstery. At launch, the XC40 Inscription is only available with a 248-horsepower (185-kilowatt) all-wheel-drive powertrain and eight-speed automatic. A 187-hp (139-kW) front-wheel-drive version arrives later in the summer. Hybrid and fully electric models come in the future, too.

The XC40 is the 2018 European Car of the Year. Improved amenities like from the Exterior Styling Kit and Inscription trim level should make it an even better choice for folks shopping for a compact, premium SUV.

Source: Volvo