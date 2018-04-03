Nissan's Navara-based Terra SUV has finally arrived in China. While we can't fly across the globe to check it out in person, a new video provides the next best thing by providing an ultra-detailed look at the rugged, new SUV.

The Terra shares its body-on-frame platform with the midsize Navara pickup. Buyers can get it with up to seven seats, although the one in this video has room for five occupants. Nissan doesn't provide many powertrain details about the new SUV yet, but it reportedly shares engines with the Navara. A four-wheel-drive system provides traction when off-roading.

4 photos Nissan Terra

Up front, the Terra looks a little like the current Navara pickup. However, Nissan installs a different grille that fits more with the V-shaped styling of the company's other vehicles. This change also forces the company to resculpt the headlights from the existing truck. Inside, the Terra appears to have good-quality materials, but it's very dark in there because practically everything is black, except for some shiny metallic trim. A touchscreen infotainment system sits at the top of the center stack, but in this clip the tech seems rather slow to respond to inputs.

The Terra launches in China first, but it should arrive in other markets later. It's part of Nissan's effort to expand its business selling body-on-frame and commercial models by over 40 percent by 2022. Don't expect to see the model in the United States, though, because Nissan already has a robust range of SUVs in the country. At 192.2 inches (4,882 millimeters) long, the Terra would likely be too close in size to the 192.4-inch (4,8870-mm) Murano for the foreign model to find a place in the American lineup.

Source: AutoHome Press via YouTube