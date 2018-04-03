The fabled “Black Series” badge has been on a hiatus for several years, ever since the demise of the C63 and SLS AMG Black Series. It will make a return in 2020 with the AMG GT confirmed to pack at least 630 horsepower in a lighter body compared to the R version currently available. Beyond that, any Black Series model will feature only two doors as AMG’s boss, Tobias Moers, said SUVs won’t be going down the Black Series road.

When asked by Auto Guide about the prospects of doing such a hardcore SUV, the man in charge at AMG laughed and said: “No, no no, no… never,” adding “Black Series is for the race track.” Moers also pointed out the recently facelifted C63 won’t spawn a Black Series version, which was available for the previous generation C-Class strictly in coupe form. On the flip side, AMG’s head honcho announced in a different interview with Australian magazine Go Auto that there will be some new editions of the C63, but none of these will be a Black Series.

Moers also revealed there are no plans for another standalone AMG product to join the GTs since the company doesn’t have the capacity to use two platforms at the same. The F1-engined Project One is not being taken into a consideration since it’s not a regular production model like the two-door GTs as only 275 cars will ever be made. As a side note, the recently launched GT 4-Door Coupe doesn’t ride on the same platform as the two-door GT models since it’s actually based on the E63 Wagon.

Speaking of the Project One, some of the technology developed for the hypercar with more than 1,000 horsepower will eventually trickle down to lesser AMG products. Special attention is being given to electrified turbochargers and F1-derived battery tech, which means hybridization will play a significant role in Affalterbach’s future.

Source: Auto Guide, Go Auto