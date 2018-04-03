More and more automakers are creating special teams within their companies with the goal of fulfilling special requests coming from customers willing to spend more to personalize their prized possessions. In the case of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the bespoke division is actually one of the oldest in the business as its origins can be traced back to when the 356 was in production. At one point, a client asked them to cover the car in fur.

In 1978, customizing new cars became an official thing at Porsche and in 1986 the team responsible for special projects was given the name Porsche Exclusive. Nowadays we call it Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and can paint your Panamera Sport Turismo in purple to match the air vents on the inside. Their latest project also involves the Panamera, but the regular liftback version painted in Crayon and riding on one of the many optional 21-inch alloy wheels available.

While the exterior might not seem all that fancy, it’s the interior cabin that catches the attention with the lovely wood trim adorning the door panels and the dashboard on the passenger side. The predominantly brown leather is contrasted by an anthracite headliner covered in Alcantara, which has also been used for the pillars. There’s more wood on the center console bellow the button for electronic parking brake where you’ll see the “Panamera” logo in case you’ll ever forget the model’s name.

A standard Turbo version kicks off at a cool $150,000 in the United States, but the paint and wheels of this version presented by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur add almost $8,000 to the price tag. The two-tone interior will also set you back extra, as will the sunroof and that fire extinguisher next to the front passenger’s seat.

Max out the Panamera’s configurator and you will end up paying well over $230,000 for the more practical Sport Turismo in the Turbo guise with all the possible bells and whistles. Needless to say, the flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid is even more expensive.

Photos: Porsche