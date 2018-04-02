The McLaren 720S and the Dodge Challenger Demon are two of the quickest cars on the planet. Each produce more than 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts), each send power to the rear wheels exclusively, and each comes with a quick-shifting automatic gearbox that sends them blasting off to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds. But how do the two super coupes stack up head to head?

The folks at DragTimes decided to pit the McLaren 720S against the Dodge Challenger Demon. On paper, at least, the two cars are pretty evenly matched. From a standstill, the Demon outguns the 720S by a few tenths of a second, sprinting to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds compared to the McLaren’s model 2.9 second run. But at the top end, the McLaren is far faster – the 720S tops out at 212 mph while the Demon lists its top speed at just 168 mph (270 kmh) with drag radials, or 203 mph (326 kmh) with standard road tires.

Question is, who wins? In the first go, the McLaren wins by a pretty significant margin. Even though it’s down on power, the lightweight supercar dominates the Demon on the road in the rolling race. The second sprint is closer… but not my much. The Demon jumps out ahead of the McLaren for a few seconds before the supercar just blasts past the Dodge. Even with more than 800 hp (596 kW) on tap, the 4,280-pound (1,941-kilogram) muscle car is no match for the 2,892-pound (1,311-kilogram) McLaren.

On the drag strip, though, it may be a closer race. Dodge says the high-output Challenger is able to run a quarter mile in just 9.65 seconds at more than 140 mph (225 kmh). The McLaren, meanwhile, has been captured running the quarter mile in just 9.7 seconds at a speed of 147 mph (236 kmh). We’ll have to see how the two stack up on the strip.

Source: DragTimes / YouTube