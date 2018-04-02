Cadillac’s Super Cruise system made its debut last year on the CT6 sedan, and was quickly lauded for its semi-autonomous capabilities. Using cameras, sensors, and mapping data, it gives drivers the chance to take their hands off the wheel entirely for a short period of time. With the debut of the XT4 at the New York Auto Show, it seemed like an obvious pairing for the technology… but don’t expect it on the small SUV just yet.

Cadillac spokesman Donny Nordlicht confirmed in an interview with Motor Authority that Super Cruise technology won’t be available on the XT4 at launch. Nordlicht said that the system could make its way to the small SUV in the future, CEO Johan de Nysschen suggeseting that Super Cruise would be just too expensive right now. Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t see it on the XT4 at all. "Super Cruise will eventually make it into XT4," de Nysschen told the publication. "It’s part of what we do."

Currently, the Super Cruise system is a $5,000 option for the CT6, on top of the necessary all-wheel-drive, Premium Luxury trim. With a starting price of around $35,000, the XT4 is much cheaper than even the cheapest CT6, which starts at $54,095. De Nysschen believes that buyers won’t be willing to pay a premium for the semi-autonomous system at launch, but that a cheaper offering could be offered down the line.

Back in December, reports had suggested that the XT4 would be next in line for Super Cruise following the CT6. Spy photos showed an early prototype of the XT4 testing out the semi-autonomous system. Unfortunately, it appears we’ll have to wait another few years to see the technology on a production model.

Until then, buyers will have to make do with the non-self-driving version, which will start at $35,790 including destination when it goes on sale this fall. Those eager to get their hands on the SUV can place a pre-order at their local dealerships.

Source: Motor Authority