Chevrolet’s Midnight Edition brush has now painted the Tahoe Custom. Starting this spring, the Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition will be offered at dealers for customers who want a sinister and slightly more rugged look for their SUV.

The Tahoe Custom was introduced last year as a new option for the regular Tahoe SUV. Where the standard Tahoe has three rows of seats, the Custom variant has just two, maximizing cargo room for buyers who haul more stuff than people.

Specificially, the newly announced Midnight Edition builds on the LS trim level of the Tahoe Custom with black-painted 18-inch wheels wearing Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac off-road tires, a black grille, blacked-out Chevy bowtie emblems, and side steps. That basically mirrors the modifications we’ve seen for other Chevy Midnight Edition vehicles, which similarly tend to darkened much of the exterior trim. Look to the Colorado ZR2, as well as Tahoe and Suburban Midnight Editions, for instance. Sibling brand GMC has also offered similar Black editions of its Acadia and Terrain crossovers.

Buyers can option the Tahoe Custom Midnight with either rear- or four-wheel drive. Either way, they’ll get a 5.3-liter V8 engine good for 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, plus a six-speed automatic transmission. Other standard items on the SUV include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 4G LTE wifi hotspot, remote start, and a backup camera. Pricing starts at $45,995 with destination. The Tahoe Custom Midnight can also tow 6,600 pounds.

With the Custom option in general, and now this visually distinct Midnight Edition model, Chevrolet is providing even more choices to the buyers of its full-size SUVs. Both the Tahoe and its larger Suburban sibling continue to be big successes for Chevrolet, with sales of both models up so far this year compared to the start of 2017.

Source: Chevrolet