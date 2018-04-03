The two-row SUV is the latest Chevrolet model to get the blacked-out Midnight treatment.
Chevrolet’s Midnight Edition brush has now painted the Tahoe Custom. Starting this spring, the Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition will be offered at dealers for customers who want a sinister and slightly more rugged look for their SUV.
The Tahoe Custom was introduced last year as a new option for the regular Tahoe SUV. Where the standard Tahoe has three rows of seats, the Custom variant has just two, maximizing cargo room for buyers who haul more stuff than people.
Specificially, the newly announced Midnight Edition builds on the LS trim level of the Tahoe Custom with black-painted 18-inch wheels wearing Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac off-road tires, a black grille, blacked-out Chevy bowtie emblems, and side steps. That basically mirrors the modifications we’ve seen for other Chevy Midnight Edition vehicles, which similarly tend to darkened much of the exterior trim. Look to the Colorado ZR2, as well as Tahoe and Suburban Midnight Editions, for instance. Sibling brand GMC has also offered similar Black editions of its Acadia and Terrain crossovers.
Buyers can option the Tahoe Custom Midnight with either rear- or four-wheel drive. Either way, they’ll get a 5.3-liter V8 engine good for 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, plus a six-speed automatic transmission. Other standard items on the SUV include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 4G LTE wifi hotspot, remote start, and a backup camera. Pricing starts at $45,995 with destination. The Tahoe Custom Midnight can also tow 6,600 pounds.
With the Custom option in general, and now this visually distinct Midnight Edition model, Chevrolet is providing even more choices to the buyers of its full-size SUVs. Both the Tahoe and its larger Suburban sibling continue to be big successes for Chevrolet, with sales of both models up so far this year compared to the start of 2017.
Source: Chevrolet
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition
2018 Tahoe Custom Midnight Delivers Bold Styling and Capability at an Outstanding Value
DETROIT — Chevrolet today announced the new Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition, a rugged and stylish statement featuring a bold, black design and the superior capability customers expect from Chevy full-size SUVs, all at an outstanding value.
“The introduction of the Tahoe Custom last year was well-received by our customers who were looking for the capability of a full-size SUV with the added utility of increased rear cargo space,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. “The Tahoe Custom Midnight takes the capability and value of the Custom trim and adds rugged, all-black features found on our popular Midnight Editions.”
Based on the LS trim, the Tahoe Custom Midnight features off-road-inspired styling cues along with an all-black Midnight appearance. Tahoe Custom Midnight offers 18-inch painted black wheels with aggressive Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, a black grille, off-road assist steps and black bowtie emblems. The vehicle’s third-row seat was removed for additional utility, increasing cargo space behind the second row to 54 cubic feet.
Tahoe Custom Midnight also features a suite of connectivity technologies including:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot capability (data plan required)
- 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio
- Standard Rear Vision Camera*
- Standard remote start
- Standard Teen Driver mode
- Available Enhanced Driver Alert Package that features Forward Collision Alert*, Safety Alert Seat* for driver, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning* and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking*
- Up to five USB ports and five power outlets — including a 110-volt three-prong outlet — to support electronic devices of all kinds
Starting at an MSRP of $45,995, including a $1,295 destination fee (excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees), the 2018 Tahoe Custom Midnight is equipped with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity, a maximum of 112 cubic feet of cargo space and a 355-hp, 5.3L V-8 engine that offers an EPA-estimated 23 mpg highway.
“Chevrolet has continually invested in our full-size SUV portfolio, providing a variety of options for customers to choose a vehicle to fit their personal style without compromising capability or performance,” said Piszar. “This investment provides full-size SUV customers with more options than any other brand, and has fortified Chevy’s leadership in the full-size SUV segment.”
Chevrolet has been the best-selling full-size SUV brand for 43 consecutive years. Today, Tahoe and Suburban combined account for nearly one of every two retail sales in the segment. Tahoe and Suburban customers are also some of the most loyal owners in the segment, with 76 percent of owners replacing their full-size SUV with another Tahoe or Suburban.
The Tahoe Custom Midnight will be available at Chevy dealers in spring 2018.
VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS
- Offered in LS, 2WD and 4WD configurations
- Standard 5.3L V-8 engine with direct injection and Active Fuel Management provides 355 horsepower: EPA estimated 23 MPG highway
- 54 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row
- Standard front active aero shutters enhance aerodynamics on the highway
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability through MyLink displays messages, music, maps and more on the multicolor screen
- 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot capability (requires data plan)
- Standard Rear Seat Reminder (Does not detect people or items. Always check rear seat before exiting.)
- Standard 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio
- Up to five USB ports and five power outlets — including a 110-volt three-prong outlet — to support electronic devices of all kinds
- Standard remote start
- Standard Teen Driver feature
SAFETY FEATURES
- Standard front and side-impact air bags for driver and front passenger with front-center air bag and head curtain air bags for all outboard seating positions*
- Available Enhanced Driver Alert Package that features Forward Collision Alert*, Safety Alert Seat* for driver, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning* and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking*
- Standard Rear Vision Camera*
- Standard tire pressure monitor includes tire fill alert