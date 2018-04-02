BMW Abu Dhabi Motors seems to have a never-ending stream of impressively customized vehicles, and the dealer's latest tuned model for sale would be the jewel of anyone's garage. This M550i xDrive is a handsome shade of dark blue and features a full body kit from famous BMW aftermarket specialist AC Schnitzer. The result is a sedan that exudes understated menace.

The AC Schnitzer kit adds some attractive parts. There's quite a big front splitter underneath the fascia, and the piece features carbon fiber flourishes at each corner. Thicker sills adorn each side. The sedan also wears the firm's wheels that feature five sets of very narrow dual spokes. There's extra carbon trim ahead of the front door, too. This model features an AC Schnitzer exhaust with four big trumpets emerging from the back.

The AC Schnitzer rear wing doesn't really fit with the rest of the model's tweaked styling, though. The rest of the body kit is aggressive without being overly ostentatious. However, this piece is overly flashy because it's so obviously not a stock part.

The interior continues the model's theme of understated aggression. Brown leather with white piping covers the seats and door panels. Wood trim adds to the luxurious appearance. Occupants in the back can keep busy with the tablet on the back of each seat.

The M550i (in stock form in the gallery above) features a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 that produces 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. This setup allows the sedan to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). The AC Schnitzer exhaust likely gives the V8 a better sound and probably frees a few horsepower, too.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors via Facebook