It's the most powerful version of the Captur to date.
Renault is finally introducing a more powerful variant of its Captur crossover, one of the brand’s best-selling models in Europe. The limited-edition S-Edition is the most powerful production Captur to date with its TCe turbo gasoline engine with 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts), which delivers “unprecedented dynamic performance.” Customers will be able to choose one of two available transmissions – either a dual-clutch EDC automatic or a standard six-speed manual.
The vehicle can be easily distinguished by its exclusive Iron Blue body paint combined with a contrasting roof in either Etoilé Black or Platine Grey. Aside from this special color combination, the S-Edition will also be available in eight different two-tone finishes. 17-inch alloys and S-Edition badging, of course, come as standard.
Step inside the cabin and you’ll discover Alcantara leather upholstery with blue top stitching, also found on the arm rest, gear lever bellows, and parking brake. Standard equipment here includes R-Link Evolution infotainment system, front, side and rear parking sensors, a parking camera, and Easy Park Assist and Blind Sport Warning systems.
The new S-Edition is also available with two other engines – turbo gasoline unit with 120 hp (89 kW) and a 110-hp (82-kW) four-cylinder 1.5-liter diesel. Order books have already opened in France with prices starting at €23,300 for the TCe 120 version, or approximately $28,750 at the current exchange rates.
The standard Captur was refreshed about a year ago, when it received new smart-looking full-LED headlights, new alloy wheel designs, and additional customization options. The 2017 Captur also gained the latest generation of the R-Link infotainment system with Android Auto integration and an optional premium audio system from Bose. Automatic parking function and blind spot warning are now offered for the more expensive trim levels. No changes in the engine lineup were made.
The Renault Captur range has been extended with the addition of a new limited-edition S-Edition version which is exclusively available with a more powerful engine.
Bespoke styling and sporty embellishments, with prices (in France) starting from €23,300.
Technology package includes R-Link Evolution, Blind Sport Warning and Easy Park Assist.
To build on the model’s buoyant success and that of the line-up’s previous limited-edition releases, as well as to win over younger customers, the Renault Captur range has been extended with the addition of the new limited-edition S-Edition version.
The introduction of Captur S-Edition also adds to the model’s powerplant catalogue thanks to the availability of the TCe 150 mated to manual or EDC transmission. With this powerful engine under the bonnet, Renault’s popular crossover delivers unprecedented dynamic performance and makes the model’s S-Edition variant the sportiest in the range.
The limited-edition version’s assertive stance is accentuated by the availability of an exclusive Iron Blue exterior finish combined with an Etoilé Black or Platine Grey roof. Captur S-Edition’s eye-catching look is further enhanced by the fitment of black 17-inch Filante diamond-cut alloy wheels and smart S-Edition badging. The overall effect is further compounded by Gun Metal Grey door protection inserts and skid plates (front and rear).
Captur S-Edition’s chic, sporty cabin features exclusive Alcantara/simile leather upholstery with blue top stitching which is carried over to the arm rest, gear lever bellows and parking brake.
The latest limited-edition Captur also stands out through its technology package which incorporates R-LINK Evolution, front, side and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, Easy Park Assist and Blind Sport Warning.
Eight different two-tone finish combinations are available in all for the new limited-edition Captur S-Edition and order books have already opened across the French sales network.
Equipment:
• R-Link Evolution (connected, Android Auto™-enabled multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen display, TomTom navigation, European mapping, Bluetooth® connectivity, USB port and jack socket)
• Reversing camera and front/side/rear parking sensors
• Easy Park Assist
• Blind Sport Warning
• Black 17-inch Filante diamond-cut alloy wheels with Erbé Grey centre caps
• S-Edition badging
• Gun Metal Grey front and rear skid plates
• Gun Metal Grey door protection inserts
• Leather-trimmed steering wheel, parking brake and gear lever bellows with blue top stitching
• Gloss black air vent surrounds
• Specific front and rear carpet mats
• S-Edition door sills
Options:
• Bose® Sound System
• Fixed glass sun roof
• Heated front seats
• Iron Blue exterior embellishments (door protection inserts and wheel centre cap)
• Volubilis Blue interior embellishments (air vent and loud speaker surrounds, gear lever bellows surround)
• Spacesaver spare wheel
Prices (in France):
|Powertrain
|Limited-edition Captur S-Edition
|Energy TCe 120
|€ 23,300
|Energy TCe 120 EDC
|€ 24,900
|Energy TCe 150
|€ 24,600
|Energy TCe 150 EDC
|€ 26,200
|Energy dCi 110
|€ 26,100
Colours:
• Marine Fumé Blue / Etoilé Black roof
• Ivoire / Etoilé Black roof
• Iron Blue / Etoilé Black roof
• Iron Blue / Platine Grey roof
• Platine Grey / Etoilé Black roof
• Pearlescent White / Etoilé Black roof
• Etoilé Black / Platine Grey roof
• Cassiopée Grey / Etoilé Black roof