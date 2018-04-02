Renault is finally introducing a more powerful variant of its Captur crossover, one of the brand’s best-selling models in Europe. The limited-edition S-Edition is the most powerful production Captur to date with its TCe turbo gasoline engine with 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts), which delivers “unprecedented dynamic performance.” Customers will be able to choose one of two available transmissions – either a dual-clutch EDC automatic or a standard six-speed manual.

The vehicle can be easily distinguished by its exclusive Iron Blue body paint combined with a contrasting roof in either Etoilé Black or Platine Grey. Aside from this special color combination, the S-Edition will also be available in eight different two-tone finishes. 17-inch alloys and S-Edition badging, of course, come as standard.

Step inside the cabin and you’ll discover Alcantara leather upholstery with blue top stitching, also found on the arm rest, gear lever bellows, and parking brake. Standard equipment here includes R-Link Evolution infotainment system, front, side and rear parking sensors, a parking camera, and Easy Park Assist and Blind Sport Warning systems.

The new S-Edition is also available with two other engines – turbo gasoline unit with 120 hp (89 kW) and a 110-hp (82-kW) four-cylinder 1.5-liter diesel. Order books have already opened in France with prices starting at €23,300 for the TCe 120 version, or approximately $28,750 at the current exchange rates.

The standard Captur was refreshed about a year ago, when it received new smart-looking full-LED headlights, new alloy wheel designs, and additional customization options. The 2017 Captur also gained the latest generation of the R-Link infotainment system with Android Auto integration and an optional premium audio system from Bose. Automatic parking function and blind spot warning are now offered for the more expensive trim levels. No changes in the engine lineup were made.

Check out the press release section below for more information.

Source: Renault