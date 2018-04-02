A forbidden fruit in the United States for those with an appetite for posh SUVs, the new Volkswagen Touareg was introduced with much fanfare last month in Beijing. However, the third generation was actually shown to the press behind closed doors in Hamburg, Germany prior to its premiere in China, and the folks from YouTube channel Autogefühl were there to thoroughly check out the all-new SUV.

The video starts off with the sportier-looking R-Line model, but customers will also be able to get the 2019 Touareg in Atmosphere and Elegance trim levels, all of which will be positioned above the base version. Naturally, the one VW allowed Autogefühl to shoot was high-end version with lots of equipment, including the matrix LED headlights and massive 21-inch alloy wheels. Nearly eight minutes into the video, we get to see the rectangular exhaust finisher hosting the real round tailpipe, so it’s not entirely fake, but at the same time it’s not 100% the real deal.

The interior belongs to the Elegance version with full leather upholstery, but cheaper versions will be offered (at least in Germany) with fabric for those not willing to spend extra. As mentioned before, the Touareg had nearly all the goodies, including a head-up display, night vision, electrically adjustable steering wheel, remote heating, and the Innovision Cockpit with a 12-inch driver’s display and the 15-inch touchscreen.

After an in-depth look at the infotainment, Autogefühl’s Thomas hops onto the reclining rear seats, which by the way are adjustable by sliding the bench forward by 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) to boost cargo capacity. Thanks to the Touareg’s wheelbase being elongated, it’s seriously spacious in the back with enough room to really stretch your legs. There’s also plenty of headroom, even for such a tall guy such as the host and even while sitting on the center seat.

The cream-colored Atmosphere trim features the optional panoramic sliding sunroof, which at 1270 mm (50 inches) long by 825 mm (32 inches) wide, is actually the biggest to be installed in a Volkswagen. It can be tilted up and comes with an electrically operated sunshade to reduce sun radiation.

The new Touareg will go on sale in China and Europe later this year initially with six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, with a plug-in hybrid and a 664-lb-ft (900-Nm) V8 diesel to follow.