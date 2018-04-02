Like a disease, the downsizing bug is spreading all over the car industry and will eventually affect the C63. The high-performance model lineup was just given a mid-cycle refresh at the New York Auto Show, but the man in charge at AMG is already eager to talk about what the future has in tow for the rear-wheel-drive machine. Speaking with CarAdvice, Tobias Moers suggested more stringent emissions regulations are going to have a direct impact on the next C63, which is expected to lose its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine:

“We have to be creative and I’m chasing performance and that’s not strictly linked to the number of cylinders.” He went on to praise the benefits of having an electrified powertrain in a performance car, adding “for sure the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will be a hybrid – that’s now a given.” As to when it will happen, a new C63 is unlikely to arrive until early into the next decade.

“Facing severe regulations” particularly in Europe, Mercedes-AMG has to rethink the C63 and that likely means a six-cylinder with electrical assistance will be used to make it comply with future more stringent regulations without a negative impact on performance. In regards to the soundtrack, Moers says the engineers based in Affalterbach will work on something and he believes AMG will come up with the best solution.

On an unrelated note, AMG’s boss also spoke briefly about the next-generation SL-Class, mentioning it will be very different than today’s car and will have a lot of potential. The Sport Leicht’s successor is rumored to arrive at some point in 2020 before going on sale in 2021 as a four-seater based on the two-door AMG GT models. Meanwhile, the current SL is expected to lose its V12 engine as early as June, according to recent reports coming from Germany.

Source: Car Advice