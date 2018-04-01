Jaguar’s R performance models could be phased out soon. Jaguar SVO design director Wayne Burgess told Auto Express the R and SVR performance trims compete against one another and the similarities between the two trims could be confusing to customers.

“To be completely honest Jaguar is a fairly small brand and probably in reality there is not enough room in each model line to have an R and an SVR,” Wayne Burgess, Jaguar SVO design director, told Auto Express. “We have found F-Type R and F-Type SVR kind of compete against each other. The truth of the matter is that F-Type R is a great car and, in some respects, SVR has a challenging time because the R is such a good car in the first place.”

Currently, Jaguar Offers S, R, and SVR trims to denote sporty and high-performance models in its lineup. Eliminating the R trim allows SVR-branded vehicles to become sort of a halo offering for the brand.

The change in eliminating the R models is apparent in the new F-Pace SVR SUV, which is offered with just an S and SVR trim. The F-Pace SVR packs a supercharged 542-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine.

“We would rather have a genuine SVR halo in the line-up and then jump an R model – that is better way of doing things,” added Burgess. “In a model line that doesn’t have an R, it can allow SVR to really shine. You can see the dilemma we have and why F-Pace has gone the way it has.”

Jaguar gave no indication when the R models may disappear from its lineup. However, considering the F-Pace doesn’t have such a model, the end of the R performance Jaguars could be closer than people realize.

Source: Auto Express