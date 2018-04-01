Work can, at times, feel monotonous – every day the same thing. Being cubed off from the outside world, sunlight, and fresh air with the only entertainment being conversations filled with snide remarks about those delayed TPS reports is crushing. Not every workplace cam be Google filled with its nap pods. However, some companies are taking a more animalistic approach to the workplace environment – by allowing pet owners to bring their furry friend into the office. Nissan recently allowed Bunz, a four-year-old dwarf Lionhead bunny, to visit its San Diego design studio.

"Designing cars is a serious and competitive business," said Taro Ueda, vice president, Nissan Design America. "Designers thrive in unique, fast-paced and creatively demanding environments, but it's important to have an open mind and outside inspiration, even if sparked by a bunny visiting the office," Ueda added.

Bunz was brought in by her owner, Nissan color and trim designer Jacqueline Reeve, who used a custom carrier made partly out of recycled fabric samples. Reeve nicknamed Bunz the "Ambassador of Happiness.” Adorable.

It may seem odd to bring pets into the workplace, but it is a growing trend. Offices across the country are opening their breakrooms and cubicles to pets. They’re doing this to help reduce stress, promote collaboration, and inspire creative thinking. It also helps break up the monotony of the day. And who doesn’t enjoy spending a few minutes playing with a cute dog, cat, or bunny rabbit?

Animals are an integral part of peoples’ lives, so it makes sense office would begin to allow them. The science is still out on whether animals help workers be more productive or reduce stress, but not everything in life needs to be quantifiable. Negligible results are better than no results at all. Maybe having animals in automotive design studios will one day lead to easy-to-clean carpets shielded from wayward pet hair.

Source: Nissan