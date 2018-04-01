Today, April Fools' Day, the best day to make earth-shattering announcements to an already skeptical internet, Porsche announced it would be expanding its Mission E model lineup with the addition of the Mission E Tractor. Such a product makes sense for the German automaker considering it’s not the first time Porsche has had its named attached to tractors. And, with the success of the Mission E Cross Turismo at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, what company wouldn’t want to capitalize on such a hit?

On social media, Porsche says, “A revolution in farming is afoot,” with the Mission E Tractor. A revolutionary the tractor will be. The tractor blends modern design cues with those of the mid-1950s Porsche tractors. However, the Mission E Tractor will be loaded with the latest technology.

The new agricultural vehicle will have the same 800-volt fast-charging system found on the Mission E Cross Turismo along with loads of advanced digital connectivity technology. Power output will be more than 700 horsepower, making the Mission E Tractor the fastest accelerating and quietest zero-emission tractor in the world. Farmers will be able to harvest crops in record time. Porsche says the tractor has “enough power to set a pretty good lap time on the Nordschleife.” You know, just in case plowing fields isn’t your thing.

Along with the tractor comes Porsche’s FastFarm app. The app provides 24-hour satellite-based weather updates and a mobile farmers’ forum to help people connect with other Mission E Tractor owners. It can get lonely in those fields.

Porsche did not give a date as to when the Mission E Tractor will enter production or go on sale. Rumor is to check back the second Tuesday of next week for more information. Maybe we will get an update on next year’s April Fool's Day. Stay tuned.

Source: Porsche