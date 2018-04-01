Based on the DBX, but with power coming from the Valkyrie AMR Pro.
If you thought the DBX had a generous ground clearance, wait until you see this. Aston Martin’s very first crossover has received the monster truck treatment, but with a twist. Hiding underneath that menacing body is actually the powertrain borrowed from the Valkyrie AMR Pro, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 part of a hybrid setup developing a monstrous 1,100 horsepower.
Joining Aston Martin’s WEC and F1 efforts, the DBX-based Project Sparta will have to tackle an entirely different competition as it will enter the Monster Jam series in the United States from next year. It was created by the company’s Q bespoke division and this the only one to be built “for one very special customer,” of course.
As per the owner’s special request, Project Sparta will be in the hands of three times Le Mans winner and Aston Martin Racing Works driver Darren Turner. He will take part in all Monster Jam events scheduled for 2019 with a monster truck named after the famous Ancient Greek province. Speaking about the latest creation showcasing the capabilities of Aston’s Q division, Turner said:
“Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans was a real thrill last year, but when I heard about this opportunity I just couldn’t say no. I hope the guys line up a great selection of cars for me to tear apart, because I’m sure this monster truck will really do the business.”
If you’re wondering about those lime green accents applied on the jacked-up body, these are a nod to the aforementioned Valkyrie AMR Pro. As for the Wales flag, it’s obviously a connection to the place of birth of the DBX where the crossover is scheduled to enter production at some point in 2019 at a former military site currently being converted into a manufacturing facility.
