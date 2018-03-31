Whisper the name Hennessey Performance at your local Cars and Coffee and heads will whip around so fast you’ll need to call the paramedics. Hennessey has built a reputation on taking already powerful cars and trucks and cranking output to insane amounts of power. Cars and trucks making more than 1,000 horsepower is normal. Anything less seems trivial, really, to the Texan company. Now, though, Hennessey is in possession of a new Ford GT, which means the company could be looking to take the supercar’s 647-horsepower mill and crank up the performance.

It appears Hennessey took delivery of a 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition. In the video, which is delivered by a Ford technician, the technician lays out the owner’s package that includes the build list, build photos, and the Monroney. What’s neat is the window sticker has a photo of the specific car, meaning each Monroney is unique to the car. Other goodies that came with the Heritage GT includes an indoor car cover, seat covers, and a cool carbon-looking bag with Ford Performance and GT logos.

The GT ’67 Heritage edition adds several unique touches both inside the car and out. The package draws inspiration from the red-and-white 1967 GT40 that won LeMans that year, which was driven by Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt. Unique touches include the exposed carbon package, white exterior stripes over Race Red, and the number one oval shields on the doors and hood. Twenty-inch aluminum wheels with silver satin finish are also included. Inside, there’s red accent stitching on the seats and steering wheel, red seat belt webbing, and gray paddle shifters.

Ford is building the GT ’67 Heritage edition cars in limited quantities, but the automaker is coy on specific numbers. Considering overall production of the GT is limited to 1,000 units over the next four years, it’s safe to bet only a handful of GT ’67 Heritage edition cars will be built.

The heritage package simply adds some visual cues. Power is still the same 647 hp and 550 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Top speed is 216 miles per hour.

However, that’s the car’s current performance. Not that Hennessey has its hands on a GT, those numbers may be going up to well beyond what Ford thought was capable. Or sane.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube