No, you can’t buy one of the 500 examples of the McLaren Senna. They’re all sold, and the $958,966 starting price isn’t exactly middle-class friendly. You probably can’t even get a ride in one unless you know someone who knows someone who knows an owner. But it’s supercars like the Senna, which tries to blur the line between race car and road car, that will be the dream car of today’s optimistic teens.

In a new video from McLaren, the British automaker gives a peek behind the curtain, showing a Senna testing on the track while explaining all the technical bits designed to make the supercar one of the best tracks cars available. Active aero at the front and rear help give the Senna optimal downforce at all times, which helps compress and stiffen the springs to eliminate body roll through corners. The front aero flaps can help decrease frontal downforce during a turn.

McLaren worked hard to keep weight down, the Senna tipping the scales at just 2,641 pounds (dry). The massive rear wing weighs under 11 pounds yet can carry 500 times its own weight. The doors are a partly 22 pound each.

The weight savings help the massive amount of horsepower and torque translate to performance on the track. The biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 makes 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Top speed is 211 miles per hour, which may not seem like much, but is plenty for racing on the track. A sprint to 62 mph takes just 2.8 seconds. All that power is contained with CCM-R brakes that take the Senna from 124 mph to 0 in just 328 feet.

With only 500 examples being built, the sight of a Senna on the track will likely be a rare occurrence. No one drops nearly a million dollars on a car, just to have it rub paint in the pack while jockeying for a first-place finish. So, watch the video, and enjoy the Senna’s on-track beauty.

Source: McLaren Automotive via YouTube