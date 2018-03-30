There’s a certain amount of exposition that’s required for articles like this, but instead of making you read through a video summary we’re just going to get to the good part. There is no summary here. There is no specific topic, or backstory, or interesting factoids to point out. This video is just six minutes of a new Porsche 911 GT3 RS casually drifting around a frozen lake in Finland. And it’s awesome.

There’s not even any music to accompany the action, that is, aside from the 4.0-liter flat six engine blipping and popping its way around the snowbound course. Ordinarily we’d highlight a few spots in the video where you can get a particularly good sound bite, but this clip is literally filled with them. We’ll also offer this spoiler – the action isn’t what you’d call edge-of-your-seat exciting. This is a 520-horsepower Porsche on an ice track after all. We assume it has snow tires, but given the 911’s slow pace we doubt there are studs involved.

That’s just fine with us. So often we see videos that are packed with knife-edge speed, smoking tires, and blistering opposite-lock powerslides. Make no mistake, the Porsche featured here is sideways for pretty much the entire six-minute video. But the performance is slow and graceful – dare we say almost poetic in nature. It’s very much an automotive ballet, with the 911 delicately balanced and deliberately placed from corner to corner. It’s just that, instead of dancing to Tchaikovsky, the Porsche is dancing to its own 9,000-RPM orchestra. We’re cool with that.

You know those relaxation videos that are all the rage right now on streaming services? This would make the perfect wind-down video for petrolheads. Instead of distant thunderstorms or waves crashing on a beach, we need eight hours of this – a Porsche 911 GT3 RS in the snowy Finland countryside. Well done, Porsche.

Source: Porsche via YouTube