The arrival of the Audi RS5 Sportback in New York was a welcome one. Buyers now can choose between a sporty RS coupe, or a slightly more capable four door. But one body style that remains absent from the American lineup is the wagon. Good news is, it may not be absent for much longer.

In an interview with MotorTrend at the New York Auto Show, Filip Brabec, vice president of product management for Audi of America, said that execs are considering an RS wagon for the U.S. Brabec urged that fans, "keep writing us letters" in an effort to sway bigwigs at Audi corporate. "We always look at potential new opportunities in the market. It’s a niche to explore," said Brabec in the interview. "We keep holding discussions."

While we continue to wait for the arrival of an RS Avant here in the U.S., Audi is focused on the debut of its new RS5 Sportback. Michael Renz, the new boss of Audi Sport worldwide, said that the RS5 Sportback "adds to a sedan, as a beautiful layer on top of that. It’s for sedan buyers who want to be a bit more expressive."

Not only is its style expressive, but so to is its performance. Power comes courtesy of a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6, which a whopping 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque on tap. All that power comes paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and is sent to all four wheels.

No word on how much the new RS5 Sportback will cost, but it should hit Audi dealers in just a few months. As for the RS Avant, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that Audi gets enough letters to consider bringing it to the U.S.

Source: MotorTrend