On its own, the Honda Civic Type R is an impressive machine. From the factory it produces 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 292 pound-feet (395 Newton-meters) of torque, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 5.4 seconds. But if you’re the tuning company Hondata, those figures are just a jumping off point.

The shop has created a tuning package for the Civic Type R that gives that already hot hatch some extra oomph. For $695, the FlashPro kit’s 91-octane tune adds 33 hp (24 kW) and 39 lb-ft (52 Nm) of torque to the standard Type R, bringing the total performance figures to 339 hp (252 kW) and 331 lb-ft (448 Nm) of torque.

Access to 93 octane fuel will add even more power; Hondata says the tune is good for an extra 47 hp (35 kW) and 72 lb.-ft (92 Nm) running on the high-performance fuel, bringing the total horsepower figure up to 350 (260 kW), and the torque figure up to 364 lb-ft (493 Nm) from stock.

This is the second major Civic tune Hondata has released since the 10th generation made its way to market two years ago. Last year we saw a video of a Civic hatchback with an extra 35 peak hp (26 kW) and 60 peak pound-feet (81 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a Hondata tune, bringing the total figure up to 225 hp (167 kW) and 254 pound-feet (344 Nm) of torque – making it powerful than the Si for a fraction of the price.

Civic Type R owners can pick up the Hondata tune for just $695 on the company's website. The same tune for the standard Civic can be had on the Hondata website for the same $695 asking price.

Source: Hondata via Road & Track