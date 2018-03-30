Hide press release Show press release

Lexus Partners with 23andMe for "Genetic Select"

Ultimate Answer to Vehicle Customization Revealed

March 28, 2018

PLANO, Texas (Mar. 28, 2018) — Finding the perfect vehicle that meets your every need was once only a fantasy, but now it’s becoming reality. Through a partnership with 23andMe, Inc., the leading personal genetics company, Lexus will soon offer the ultimate answer to vehicle customization. Genetic Select is a revolutionary new car buying experience that takes the only thing that matters into consideration when selecting a vehicle—the driver. A demonstration video can be found here.

Genetic Select will be available starting April 1 at Lexus dealerships. Genetic Select’s patented DNA sequencing model-to-model technology will pair drivers to a Lexus vehicle that’s tailored to their every characteristic. The landmark innovation can accurately predict—based on the driver’s DNA—which vehicle is the right choice. For example, if the customer does not have a genetic variant for bald spots, the car will come equipped with a sun roof. Or those genetically prone to more freckles will receive custom window tinting. In fact, 23andMe’s understanding of genetic variants is so precise, Genetic Select will enable Lexus to deliver the perfect color, trim, horsepower allotment, seating configuration, and radio presets, within a 99.99967 percent degree of accuracy. It will be impossible to tell where the driver ends and where the car begins.

“Lexus has always obsessed over crafting an individual experience for customers, both in selecting their vehicle, as well as in the ownership process,” said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Exceeding customers’ expectations is in the Lexus DNA. Now, we’re taking it to the next level by tapping into our customers’ DNA, too.”

The Genetic Select appointment takes about 10 minutes and doesn’t involve a single signature or question. Lexus’ service staff will collect a saliva sample and send it off to 23andMe for sequence testing. Within 48 hours, the perfect vehicle will arrive at the customer’s doorstep. The driver won’t even need a key to operate it—the revolutionary new saliva-powered start-system operates via a DNA ignition sensor on the steering wheel. Just lick and drive. Customers can make their appointments at their local Lexus dealerships starting April 1.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About 23andMe

23andMe, Inc. is the leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, the mission of the company is to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has millions of customers worldwide and 23andMe, Inc. is located in Mountain View, CA. More information is available at www.23andMe.com.



Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com.