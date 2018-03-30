The Lincoln Aviator concept was one of the Motor1.com team's favorite debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show, but a question remained whether the company actually intended to bring this handsome shape to the road. There's good news for premium SUV fans because the production model is reportedly nearly identical to the model on display in the Big Apple. Lincoln design boss David Woodhouse confirms the production Aviator's design direction to Road & Track.

The Aviator makes great use of SUV's traditional two-box shape. The front end takes cues from the latest Navigator's chiseled and masculine styling. However, there are softer, flowing lines in profile that soften the appearance. The disparate elements combine into a handsome form for a midsize, three-row model in the premium segment.

Inside, there's lots of leather with perforated details, and charcoal gray trim provides a visual contrast. Gloss black elements add another texture to the cabin.

The road-going Aviator arrives in 2019. If the powertrain stays true to the concept, then the SUV would be available with a biturbo V6 with an extra boost from a plug-in hybrid. Lincoln claims that this setup makes the Aviator "mightier than many supercars on the road today.” The platform underneath is for rear-drive vehicles but all-wheel drive seems like a definite choice for the production model.

Lincoln would also pack the Aviator with tech for making driving easier. In addition to the company's Co-Pilot360 assistance suite, the SUV would use new Suspension Preview Technology that has a forward-looking camera for monitoring the road ahead and adjusting the damping depending on upcoming conditions. Owners could also use their smartphone instead of a traditional key.

Source: Road & Track