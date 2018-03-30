Hide press release Show press release

McLaren 570S Spider a convertible without compromise and dynamic equal of 570S Coupé

Track Pack specification brings together the most desirable lightweight options for 570S Spider purchasers wanting to enjoy their new McLaren on circuits

Follows success of 570S Coupé Track Pack, which accounts for more than 10% of Coupé sales

Options package Includes Carbon Fibre Race Seats, Carbon Black Alcantara® steering wheel, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade and choice from six By McLaren Designer Interior Sport Design themes

Sports Exhaust, Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels in Stealth Finish and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) are ideally suited to circuit driving

Available now on new 570S Spider orders

McLaren 570S Spider buyers can now take advantage of a new options package that brings together a range of practical and visual features suited to circuit use in one pack. The 570S Spider Track Pack, which can be specified only on new vehicle orders, is designed to deliver enhanced levels of driver engagement for owners interested in occasional track days, while still maintaining the daily usability of the McLaren Sports Series convertible.

In addition to reducing vehicle weight – in total by more than 33kg over the standard 570S Spider – the Track Pack brings a louder, more sporting exhaust note and further sharpens the appearance of the striking Spider.

“The 570S Spider has already gained a reputation as an extremely accomplished luxury sportscar that is hugely enjoyable to drive on a circuit,” explained Jolyon Nash, Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing, McLaren Automotive. “This new Track Pack brings together in one package design features, specification and popular practical options desirable for track use, further increasing choice for Spider buyers and at the same time offering them even better value.”

The cockpit of a Track Pack car will benefit from one of six lightweight By McLaren Designer Interior Sport Design themes in Alcantara®, chosen by the buyer. Carbon Fibre Race Seats – which alone deliver a 13kg saving over the standard Sports Seats – and a Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel put the driver in the mood for track action, the results of which can be captured using the factory-fitted McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system that provides lap times and sector splits as well as post-drive analysis and data-logging with graphical plots of vehicle speed and time deltas.

Track Pack specification also includes a Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade that sees door inserts, tunnel sides, extended gearshift paddles, steering wheel spokes, door and lower centre console switch packs and the McLaren IRIS infotainment surround finished in the lightweight material.

Exterior features are a Dark Palladium Roof and Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels in Stealth Finish, shod as standard with Pirelli P-ZERO Corsa tyres and reducing weight by a total of 15kg compared to the standard wheel. Other options in carbon fibre are available if further weight reduction is desired. A Sports Exhaust with Stealth Exhaust Finisher, which is both lighter and louder than a standard Sports Series system, completes the Track Pack.

Introduced in July 2017, the McLaren 570S Spider is now the most popular choice for McLaren Sports Series buyers. Powered by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing up to 570 horsepower, the Spider is the lightest car in its class with the highest power-to-weight ratio and has already established a reputation for dynamic excellence. The higher rear spoiler first seen on the highly desirable 570S Coupé Track Pack model – which accounts for more than one in 10 570S Coupé sales – is standard on the 570S Spider, generating additional downforce to further enhance aerodynamic balance at the faster speeds enjoyed on a circuit and contributing to the Spider’s acknowledged status as the dynamic equal of the Coupé.

The 570S Spider Track Pack is a £17,160 including taxes option at time of vehicle order. For more information about the McLaren 570S Spider and other McLaren models, please go to: cars.mclaren.com.