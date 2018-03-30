Audi has made the promise to launch a new model once every three weeks this year and many of them are going to be SUVs. High-riding models will include the hot SQ2 spied just yesterday, the Q8 luxobarge, the fully electric E-Tron, and this – the revamped Q3. Spotted undergoing testing multiple times, the former entry-level SUV from Ingolstadt has now been rendered based on the recent spy shots showing fully camouflaged prototypes.

Despite carrying a considerable amount of disguise, the test vehicles caught on camera in recent months have allowed us to paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the final Q3. “Evolutionary” would have to be the best word to describe the SUV’s design, which isn’t all that surprising seeing as how many automakers are playing it safe when it comes to design.

While the exterior won’t represent a significant departure from the current Q3, the cabin will be significantly changed to accommodate the second generation of the Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 9.2-inch infotainment.

Likely a little bit bigger than its predecessor to distance itself from the Q2, the 2019 Audi Q3 will finally make the transition to the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. It will have to a fight a tough battle as not only will it go up against the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA, but it’s also going to rival newcomers such as the Volvo XC40 and the Lexus UX.

It is believed the new underpinnings implemented by Audi have slashed up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of weight, despite the increase in size. Power will come from an assortment of four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, plus a beefier five-cylinder 2.5-liter unit said to pack approximately 335 hp in the hotter SQ3. Lesser models will get the VW Group’s new 1.5-liter TSI serving as a replacement for the outgoing 1.4 TSI and likely to be offered in two states of tune. The familiar 2.0 TSI should also get an update, while the 2.0 TDI is expected to get three power levels.

A plug-in hybrid derivative will arrive at a later date and we’ve also been hearing rumors of a fully electric Q3 E-Tron with the hardware adapted from the e-Golf.

Meanwhile, regular versions of the next-gen Q3 should be unveiled in the coming months.