Launched with much fanfare at a glitzy standalone event organized last week by Volkswagen in Beijing, the all-new Touareg teleported itself later the very same day to Bucharest for the 2018 Romanian Auto Show. After that, the posh SUV had to travel some 1,000 miles (1,610 kilometers) to the main factory in Wolfsburg in Germany where employees had the opportunity to check out the company’s flagship in the metal.

Needless to say, they were all impressed with the revamped Touareg: “It’s something to be proud of. This car is something special, and it has a future. They did a good job,” said one of the employees. Another worker was particularly impressed with the swanky new 15-inch infotainment system: “The huge screen is bigger than my TV at home. Incredible.” It’s part of the Innovision Cockpit that also includes a fully digital 12-inch instrument cluster, and VW hinted in the Touareg’s press release that it will trickle down to lesser models of the range.

While the workers in Wolfsburg were given the chance to see the 2019 Touareg in the metal, it won’t actually be made there as production of the large SUV will take place at the same plant in Bratislava, Slovakia where the two previous generations have been put together. It's the same assembly facility where the VW Group is making the Audi Q7 and the Porsche Cayenne - both of which are sharing the same MLB Evo platform with the Touareg. Unlike its predecessors, the new one won’t be sold in the United States where the Atlas will serve as the next best thing.

From now on fulfilling the role as Volkswagen’s range topper, the new Touareg will go on sale in the months to come. Initially, only V6 gasoline and diesel engines will be offered, but a beefier 4.0-liter V8 diesel will be added later on with 421 hp (310 kW) and a massive 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. In some regions of the world, there’s also going to be a plug-in hybrid providing a combined output of 367 hp (270 kW). The electrified Touareg will be launched at first in China, with Europe to follow.