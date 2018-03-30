The talented folks at Polyphony Digital are giving us 13 more reasons to love Gran Turismo Sport or 14 if you include the new track. Following an announcement made last week by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi, the March 2018 Update for the PlayStation-only racing game is adding a nice collection of cars, with our favorite being the lovely 1989 BMW M3 Sport Evolution (E30).

Here is the full list, in no particular order:

1966 Ford GT40;

1990 Mazda RX-7 GT-X;

2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo;

2016 Aston Martin DB11;

2014 Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Junior;

2014 Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard;

Eckerts Rod & Custom Mach Forty;

2016 Lexus RC F (TOM’s);

1989 BMW M3 Sport Evolution;

2016 Honda NSX Concept-GT;

2016 Nissan GT-R (Motul Autech)

2017 Lexus RC F GT3;

1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V spec.

There’s more good news to share as aside from this eclectic collection of cars, Gran Turismo Sport is also getting the Tsukuba Circuit. Operational since 1970, it’s considered as being a short (2.04 meters), yet very technical track.

The March 2018 update for the PS4-exclusive video game comes along with three more events for GT League: Nissan GT-R Cup, Red Bull X-Junior, and All-Japan GT Car Championships.

These novelties are all part of the Update 1.15, which also brings a VR Time Trial to the VR Tour Mode, thus allowing players to enjoy the time trails in a 360-degree, 3D-view environment.

Gran Turismo Sport’s developer says additional improvements have been made and more features have been added with the March update, yet more reasons to pick up a copy of the game if you own a PS4.

Source: Gran Turismo