Wait, wait. I know diehard fans won’t be happy to see a Honda engine in a classic BMW 3 Series (E30). But this is not just a normal transplantation, it’s much more than that. And here’s why.

First of all, the engine is fitted behind the front axle, which turns the car into a (near) mid-engine beast. The motor comes directly from a Honda S2000, but in the process it has also received a supercharger conversion, new injectors and ECU, and is currently tuned to about 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) for reliability. The seller says it can easily be mapped to approximately 450 hp (336 kW).

A fast car needs big brakes and this E30 now has large M3 (E36) Evo brakes mounted behind new wheels with five studs (originally, the E30 has four studs). Fully adjustable coilovers and two-way adjustable rear arms are part of the new suspension.

The car now weighs 2,138 pounds (970 kilograms) versus 2,359 – 3,016 lbs (1,070 – 1,368 kg) for a standard E30. This is possible in part thanks to the full fiberglass lightweight M3 body kit. Of course, like any self-respecting track car, it comes with roll cage, bucket seats, and quick-release steering wheel with adjustable column. The steering mechanism actually uses GM-sourced electric setup.

The seller explains the car is in solid condition for its age, but is definitely not a show-winning example, as it has a couple of cracks in the kit and the bonnet needs some attention. It is located in the United Kingdom and is currently listed on eBay as a classified ad with a price of £15,000, or approximately $21,070 at the current exchange rates. The owner says he needs the money to fund his new conversion project – a 2JZ engine into an M3 (E46) body, and this alone is a good reason to buy the E30.

Source: eBay