While it’s nice that the the new Mercedes A-Class is finally out and about, if you’re like us, you’re dying to see the hotter A35 and A45 versions. We won’t have to wait much longer to see the former (it’s due in a few months), but the latter won’t be out until later in 2019. The hotter version of the duo was spotted recently by our German pals at MBpassion, and thanks to today’s high-end smartphones, they were able to immortalize the prototype.

Just by looking at the derrière of the test vehicle you can see it’s not an ordinary A-Class. The menacing quad exhaust system is a telltale sign the camouflaged car was actually the A45. If you have seen your fair share of spy shots depicting AMG prototypes, you probably know the disguise up front is hiding the Panamericana grille implemented most recently on the facelifted C63 unveiled this week at the New York Auto Show.

The big alloy wheels matched by beefier disc brakes are other ingredients necessary for the A45 recipe, along with the slightly more aggressive design of the front and rear bumpers. There’s something interesting going on at the back of the car where the roof-mounted spoiler appears to have a camouflaged add-on piece that sticks out. While that probably won’t make it to production in this configuration, it might be a clue the final A45 will boast a more aero-friendly spoiler.

Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers, has already confirmed the next iteration of the hot hatch will utilize a newly developed 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. In addition, power will be provided by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit with more than 400 horsepower. If you don’t want to go all out, the aforementioned A35 is rumored to have somewhere in the region of 335 hp.

The United States won’t be getting the A45, but the good news is the next iteration of the CLA45 will have virtually the same specs, along with the GLA45.

Additional photos are available at the source link below.

Source: MBpassion Blog