Honda kicks off the annual slate of automotive April Fool's jokes a little early by showing off the CR-V Roadster and promising that it goes on sale in the United Kingdom on April 1. The company's popular crossover looks rather attractive with its top off, though.

Honda's engineers took the easy route to creating the CR-V Roadster. Rather than creating a complicated folding roof mechanism for this one-off joke, the team simply sawed off the roof, including the B-pillars and much of the rear. Given Britain's famously rainy climate, the complete lack of any top isn't ideal for driving there, but it could be perfect for getting around someplace like Death Valley, California.

Generally, convertibles require adding extra bracing to a vehicle's floor because of the loss of rigidity from not having a roof. There's none of that work for the CR-V Roadster, though. According to Honda, the engineers "estimate the structural rigidity of the car has been reduced overall by approximately 100%, currently rendering it completely undriveable."

The company imagines selling the CR-V for half of the price of the existing model because most of the vehicle is gone. Plus, what's left is completely structurally unsound.

The concept of an open-roof CR-V isn't entirely new. In 1998, the Finnish automotive contractor Valmet created the CR-V Open Air concept (above). Rather than removing the whole roof, this model kept the pillars in place but still offered open-air motoring.

Other brands have toyed with this idea, too. The often-maligned Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet made an interesting, although unattractive, attempt at a convertible crossover. The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible is a better take on the concept, at least when the top is down.

Source: Honda, Valmet Automotive