Audi Sport’s current portfolio of amped-up crossovers varies greatly from the SQ3 to the SQ7 and in the near future it will be further diversified with the addition of a first-ever SQ2. Already confirmed several times for a reveal in 2018, the smallest CUV from Audi’s performance brand has been spotted once again undergoing final testing. This time around, the four-ring company didn’t even bother to camouflage the prototype, which likely means an official reveal is right around the corner.

To the surprise of no one, the SQ2 has gained a subtle sporty body kit that could be easily mistaken for an S Line model. The only telltale sign of it being a hotter version and not just a higher-spec Q2 is at the back where the crossover has the familiar quad exhaust tips. Ignore those small alloy wheels wrapped around in winter tires as the production car will live up to its status by getting a larger set for a greater visual impact.

There’s not much of a secrecy regarding what will power the SQ2 as we are expecting the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine you’ll find in the S3. If that’s correct, output shouldn’t be too far off the S3’s 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. That being said, the Q2 sits below in the company’s vast range and that could mean the engine will be dialed down a bit. Needless to say, the Ingolstadt punch will be delivered to a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system, with only the R8 RWS being Audi Sport’s rear-wheel-drive car.

Since the SQ2 was a no-show in Geneva earlier this month, it means we will have to wait a bit more to see it in official images. It could debut early October at the Paris Motor Show, unless Audi will surprise us next month by bringing it to the Beijing Motor Show. After all, the Volkswagen Group is paying more attention to China after unveiling the all-new Touareg last week at a standalone event held in Beijing. The People's Republic will also get a long-wheelbase version of the small crossover and also a fully electric derivative of the same stretched model known as the Q2 L E-Tron.

