And now for something completely different.
The New York Auto Show is always a good time. This year we saw some truly amazing concepts like the Genesis Essentia, and folks simply couldn’t get enough of fresh SUVs like the redesigned Toyota RAV4 and Cadillac’s new XT4. It’s been quite a long time, however, since we’ve seen a hotel chain involved in the show. In this case, long time means never, but never the less, we have this very yellow Jeep Wrangler with the curious name ROADM8. You know, like road mate, as in someone to join you on road trips. But also like Super 8, the hotel chain behind this build.
By now you’re no doubt wondering why a hotel chain – never mind Super 8 – is at the New York Auto Show. That’s a very good question, and we can answer it using some standard logic. The auto show features cars. People drive cars. People travel in cars, sometimes long distances from home. Sometimes, those people stop at a Super 8 hotel to rest before continuing to drive further in cars. See the connection? Yeah, we don’t either.
Super 8 tells us the Jeep was commissioned to help promote recent renovations throughout the chain that total $100 million. That's actually pretty impressive, but we can only assume, then, that there wasn’t much money left over to build this Wrangler. We're not suggesting it looks the least bit like a budget project from an unaired episode of Pimp My Ride – we understand that yellow and red are the familiar colors for the company so they had to be there. And there’s a certain symmetry in endowing the Jeep with a mini fridge and a coffee maker that, presumably, work.
The bizarre painting on the underside of the hood is a mystery however, and the interior fabrics that apparently come from actual Super 8 rooms frankly leaves us a bit creeped out. As for that double row of off-road lights up top, let’s just say that brings another interesting vehicle to mind.
We’ll give Super 8 credit for a clever PR move. We've never, ever, encountered a hotel chain at an auto show that wasn't in some way involved in either getting us journalists to or from the show floor, or making sure we didn't sleep past the early morning press conference. We just hope the new rooms at Super 8 are a bit more comforting than this custom Jeep.
