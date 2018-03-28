Finalists for World Car of the Year 2018 were announced back in January, and included offerings like the stunning new Kia Stinger sedan, the electric Nissan Leaf, and the handsome Range Rover Velar, among a handful of others. But at today’s New York Auto Show, Volvo took home the prestigious award for its new XC60 SUV.

It’s the first time Volvo has ever taken home honors for World Car of the Year. The XC60 picks up its second award of 2018, following the North American Utility of the Year Award earlier in the year, and joins the XC40, which was named European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor Show earlier just a few months ago.

The XC60 beat out an entire field of worthy candidates, including the Nissan Leaf hatchback, sedans like the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Toyota Camry, and aforementioned Kia Stinger, and SUVs like the BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery, Mazda CX-5, Range Rover Velar, and Volkswagen T-Roc.

"I am pleased to see our company’s product investments paying off," said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. "We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 show that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity and safety that appeals to customers across the world."

Along with World Car of the Year honors, the committee also handed out a few other accolades. The Range Rover Velar took home World Car Design of the Year, the Nissan Leaf took home World Green Car of the Year, the 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) BMW M5 took home World Performance Car of the Year, the Audi A8 took home World Luxury Car of the Year, and the VW Polo took home World Urban Car of the Year.

Source: Volvo