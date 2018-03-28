Hide press release Show press release

Alfa Romeo selects 2018 New York International Auto Show for premiere of Nero Edizione package for Giulia and Stelvio SUV

Alfa Romeo Stelvio named 2018 Crossover of the Year by Popular Mechanics

March 28, 2018, New York – Expanding the 2.0L turbocharged, 280 horsepower Giulia and Stelvio lineup, Alfa Romeo’s new Nero Edizione package wraps the Italian brand’s award-winning sedan and SUV with seductive and striking dark exterior accents:

· 20-inch Dark Miron sport aluminum wheels (Stelvio specific)

· 19-inch Dark Miron aluminum wheels (Giulia specific)

· Dark Miron “V Scudetto” grille surround

· Dark Miron exterior mirror caps

· Custom painted brake calipers (Black, Red or Yellow)

· Dark exhaust tips (late availability)

· Dark headlamp bezels

· Dark Miron rear fascia appliqué (Stelvio specific)

· Gloss Black roof rails (Stelvio specific)

· Gloss Black window surrounds

· Monotone wheel caps with Alfa Romeo logo

· Dark Miron exterior badging

Adding to the excitement of the New York International Auto Show, Popular Mechanics’ announced that the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been named “Crossover of the Year” in the magazine’s annual Automotive Excellence Awards. To choose their car awards, editors drive all of the relevant class contenders over the course of the year, then pick the vehicle that they feel transcends the competition.

“The Stelvio is the Giulia of crossovers, and that’s about the highest praise we can give it. It’s got muscle, even in four-cylinder guise, but it’s also one of those cars that’s fun to drive at any speed, because of the way it feels,” said Ezra Dyer, Automotive Editor at Popular Mechanics. “The steering is light but not numb, the ride control is taut without being harsh. It was obviously tuned by people whose priorities skew toward performance. The Stelvio feels like an Italian sport sedan, only taller. Which is exactly what it is.”

In addition to the two Nero Edizione Giulia and Stelvio vehicles on the stand, other Alfa Romeo models on display in New York City include:

· 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in Rosso Competizione Tri-coat

· 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in Misano Blue Metallic

· 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider in Madreperla White Tri-Coat

· 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport in Vesuvio Gray Metallic

· 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso in Vulcano Black Metallic

About Alfa Romeo

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.



Born from the world’s greatest driving road – the Stelvio Pass – the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian. The innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system – standard on all Stelvio models, including the Quadrifoglio, provides additional driving confidence and superior control. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio – on sale in early 2018 – holds the Nürburgring record for the fastest production SUV with a lap time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds. Infused with Italian passion, craftsmanship and innovation, the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio conquers the winding road for which it is named.



As the first of a new generation of vehicles on the all-new Giorgio platform, the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Giulia Ti sedans deliver race-inspired performance with a class-leading 280 horsepower, advanced technologies that include the available Q4 AWD system, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment. As the “halo” model in the lineup, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo’s motorsport knowhow with a best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that earns the title of the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car engine ever and the quickest with a class-leading 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, plus it enabled a record-setting Nürburgring lap time of 7:32 – the fastest ever by a four-door production sedan.



The handcrafted 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe and Spider represent the purest form of La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion), with their race-inspired, mid-engine design and state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible power-to-weight ratio and with advanced technologies, including the all-aluminum 1750 turbocharged and intercooled engine with direct-injection and dual variable-valve timing, which enables supercar-level performance, including 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.