Hide press release Show press release

GENESIS PREMIERES THE 2019 G70 AT THE NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Choice of powerful and refined turbocharged engines: 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder or a 3.3-liter V-6, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds

Available driver-focused features include Genesis Active Safety Control, limited-slip differential, Michelin® Pilot Sport 4 tires and Brembo® brakes

Available 6-speed manual gearbox (2.0T RWD model)

Award-winning customer service, including Service Valet, comes standard

Available in summer 2018



NEW YORK, N.Y., March 28, 2018 – Today, Genesis officially introduced the 2019 G70 luxury performance sedan to the U.S. market at the New York International Auto Show. G70 is the brand’s opening salvo in the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment, designed and engineered to offer driver-focused performance, refined luxury, advanced technology, and a world-class ownership experience.

“The G70’s U.S. debut is a very important milestone for Genesis,” said Manfred Fitzgerald, Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “The G70 is all about the driver’s experience. We look forward to how our youngest and most dynamic sedan will connect with our clientele through refined performance and athletic elegant design.”

G70 rounds out the Genesis brand’s sedan lineup, joining the G80, G80 Sport, and flagship G90, and the brand will continue to expand its product portfolio to all echelons of the luxury auto market. The performance-focused G70 has been tested in some of the world’s most challenging environments, including Death Valley, northern Sweden, and Germany’s vaunted Nürburgring Nordschleife, to ensure world-class driving dynamics and exceptional durability.

The G70 represents the future direction of the Genesis brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design signature. Its long hood and short overhangs, dynamic roofline, and high beltline characterize a sleek profile. In the side view, the parabolic character line displays kinetic form language with voluptuous curves and smooth surfaces. Like its sedan stablemates, the G70 features the Genesis Crest Grille with distinctive linear LED daytime-running lights.

G70’s interior resets expectations in the segment, delivering a driver-focused experience with high quality materials and unparalleled attention to detail. Genesis designers specified genuine brushed aluminum surfaces, quilted Nappa leather seats, stainless steel speaker grilles, and premium stitched soft-touch surfaces throughout the interior. An optional 15-speaker Lexicon high-fidelity audio system with QuantumLogic® surround-processing technology transforms any audio source into a rich and immersive listening experience.

“At Genesis, we shape fascination and desire with the passion, dedication, and talent from our designers,” said Executive Vice President Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Genesis Design. “The G70 is designed to captivate all senses with tensioned, muscular exterior, and rich, tactile interior.”

In the U.S. market, G70 will be available with three powertrain configurations and five trim packages, ranging from the well-equipped Advanced to range-topping Sport. A choice of two engines will be available: a 252-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder, and a 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. An 8-speed, sport-tuned automatic with standard steering wheel mounted paddle-shifters is available with either engine. Respecting the segment’s sporting heritage and cadre of driving-oriented enthusiasts, Genesis will offer an optional 6-speed manual gearbox with the 2.0T RWD model. For easy access to maximum acceleration off the line, all automatic G70 models feature a launch control system.

All G70 models ride on a MacPherson multi-link front and multi-link rear suspension with a performance-oriented geometry, offering optimal wheel control and a finely-tuned balance between ride comfort and handling prowess. The G70’s mass is managed via various aluminum components, including an aluminum hood. The G70 2.0T and 3.3T models equipped with the Dynamic package are further enhanced by the inclusion of a mechanical limited slip differential that improves traction on corner exit by balancing torque distribution across the rear axle when wheel spin is detected. G70 3.3T models feature variable gear ratio steering for agile directional response, and 3.3T Sport models add electronically controlled suspension for greater driver adjustability.

Experiencing G70 is customizable to each driver’s preference, with five available drive modes. Adjustable elements include: powertrain response, steering weight, engine sound, all-wheel drive torque distribution, and suspension firmness. Custom-drive mode further adjusts a variety of vehicle parameters to suit preferences or driving conditions.

Optional high-performance Brembo® brakes feature fixed calipers (four-piston front, two-piston rear), ensuring exceptional stopping power and good fade resistance, thanks to 13.8-inch ventilated front rotors. On models featuring 19-inch wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4® tires provide sharp turn-in response and strong lateral grip.

Like the other models in the Genesis sedan lineup, G70 offers an unparalleled amount of standard active- and passive-safety equipment. Advanced driver-assistance systems such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning compose the Genesis Active Safety Control suite of safety and convenience technologies. Genesis anticipates receiving the highest possible crash test scores from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Genesis G70 arrives at retailers in summer 2018, available in eight exterior colors: Victoria Black, Casablanca White, Himalayan Grey, Santiago Silver, Adriatic Blue, Mallorca Blue, Havana Red, and Siberian Ice.

All Genesis vehicles, including G70, offer an exclusive, no-cost, consumer-focused service program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience. From valet service appointments that can be scheduled using the Genesis mobile app, to complimentary maintenance and Genesis Connected Services, the Genesis Experience delivers owners with market-leading convenience and time savings:

3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled G70 maintenance

3 years/36,000 miles complimentary Service Valet: Genesis will collect the G70 to service it, and offer a courtesy replacement meanwhile

3 years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, including Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Destination Search powered by Voice and Remote Start with climate control

3 years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)

3 years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates

Lifetime complimentary traffic data

Best-in-class warranty with Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Services, including tire changes or transportation to the nearest Genesis dealership or authorized service facility, and reimbursement for inconvenience



Every Genesis model offers Genesis Connected Services to provide advanced telematics with seamless connectivity directly into the vehicle, with technology like Destination Search powered by Voice, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. With a complimentary three-year subscription, Genesis Connected Services further enhances peace of mind for drivers and passengers, with SOS Emergency & Automatic Collision Notification.

When combining the power of Genesis Connected Services and an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, the G70 offers remote voice control, performing tasks including Remote Door Lock/Unlock and Remote Start with a specified interior temperature. Genesis Connected Services can also easily be accessed from the controls located on the vehicle’s center stack, the rearview mirror, the internet through the MyGenesisUSA.com website or via the smartphone app exclusive to Genesis owners, now also available on smartwatches. Genesis Intelligent Assistant adds another degree of seamless connectivity, sending notifications and recommendations ahead of the drive, delivering POI navigation directly to G70, and providing a vehicle health report on demand.

Preliminary Specifications – 2019 Genesis G70

Drive wheels: rear-wheel drive standard; optional all-wheel drive

Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder (2.0T) / 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 (3.3T)

Transmission: 8-speed automatic standard; optional 6-speed manual (2.0T with RWD)

Power: 252/365 hp (2.0T/3.3T)

Torque: 260/376 lb-ft. (2.0T/3.3T)

Length.: 184.5 in.

Wheelbase: 111.6 in.

Width: 72.8 in.

Height: 55.1 in.

MPG, EPA city/highway: 22/30 (G70 2.0T RWD), 18/25 (G70 3.3T AWD)