Mazda is cooking up something special for this year’s New York Auto Show and this is the place you can watch it being unveiled live from the event.

The single released teaser video so far suggests we’re about to see… well, a Mazda something. It reveals nothing but a headlight and a small part of a radiator grille, both looking exactly as you would expect from a new Mazda product.

There are a couple of theories, however. We might see a refresh for either the CX-3 or the CX-9, or even a concept for the new SUV the company is bringing to the U.S. market in 2021. Also, we won’t be super surprised if we see a 4x4 Mazda6, as we’ve heard executives are interested in offering such a car to U.S. buyers. A new generation Mazda3? Maybe, but not very likely.

Mazda’s press conference in the Big Apple starts at 3:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM GMT today, so stay tuned and watch the big premiere. Until then, make sure to also check out our dedicated New York Auto Show page with the complete coverage of the show.