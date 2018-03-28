Today’s the day the new Subaru Forester will be introduced to the world during the 2018 New York Auto Show. The premiere is scheduled for 1:45 PM EST / 5:45 PM GMT and you can watch it live here, on Motor1.com.

Riding on the company’s new Subaru Global Platform (SGP) platform, already used in the latest Impreza, the rugged SUV will follow a proven formula, combining a four-cylinder boxer engine, a continuously variable transmission, and symmetrical all-wheel drive. Slightly bigger than today’s vehicle, the new Forester will also have improved ground clearance and off-road angles.

New Forester teased: 2019 Subaru Forester Shows More Skin In New Teaser

We expect the standard safety equipment to be significantly upgraded with new features added to the company’s EyeSight family of driver assistance and safety systems. The bump in its exterior dimensions should result in more room for the passengers and, naturally, slightly bigger cargo area. Other improvements include reduce noise, vibration, and harshness within the cabin.

Stay tuned for the full details about the 2019 Forester and watch its premiere here. Sales are expected to start later this year.