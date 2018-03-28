Officially announced at the beginning of the year by Audi of America President Scott Keogh, the first-ever RS5 Sportback is debuting today on the dawn of the New York Auto Show. Unlike the RS4 Avant not available in the U.S., the new member of the Audi Sport family will be sold stateside as well as in Canada from the second half of the year.

If you happen to be living in a country part of the European Union, you’ll be pleased to hear that Audi clearly hints in the press release the RS5 Sportback will be sold at home in Germany as well as in the EU: “The model is currently not yet available for purchase in Germany or the EU.” The key word here would have to be “yet.” It remains to be seen when we’ll get to see the sporty five-door coupe on the old continent, but it should only be a matter of time.

While pricing details have not been disclosed, it might cost roughly the same as the RS5 Coupe available in the United States from $69,900 seeing as how there is only a $200 price gap between the lesser S5 Coupe and S5 Sportback model. Hitting 174 mph (280 kph) in the RS5 Sportback will cost you extra as Audi will unlock the higher velocity only if you’re going to purchase the optional Dynamic plus package. Otherwise, the electronically top speed limiter will be programmed to kick in at the usual 155 mph (250 kph).

Those with more money to spend will be able to go for the optional 20-inch wheels and several visual packages: gloss black, carbon, and matte aluminum. Another way to increase RS5 Sportback’s price would be by ticking the box that says “sport differential” and in return your car will be able to distribute torque between the rear wheels. The Sonoma Green Metallic paint, exclusive to the RS4 Avant and the two RS5 models, is also on the list of optional goodies.

U.S. and Canada will call dibs on the RS5 Sportback, with other markets to follow.

Videos: Audi