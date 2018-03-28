Hyundai will be quite busy at the New York Auto Show this year – the South Korean manufacturer will have three important SUVs on display, and you can watch them make their debuts live here, on this page. The action starts at 12:45 PM ET / 4:45 PM GMT.

The star at the brand’s stand will probably be the new Santa Fe, which is finally making its U.S. debut following its global premiere in Geneva earlier this month. The new generation brings a number of rotations in the model’s lineup - as a five-passenger model, the new Santa Fe replaces the previous Santa Fe Sport, while there’s also a seven-seat XL version. Gas-powered models get either a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine with 185 horsepower (138 kilowatts) or a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 232 hp (173 kW). A 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 200 hp (149 kW) will be offered exclusively for the XL.

Next to the new Santa Fe will be the all-electric version of the Kona crossover. It’s not quite different to the conventional ICE variants visually, but features an electric motor producing 133 hp (99 kW) and 291 lb-ft (395 Nm). There’s also a more powerful 201-hp (150-kW) model with 292 miles (470 kilometers) of driving range, according to the new WLTP cycle.

Last but not least, the refreshed Tucson will also be in the Big Apple. Details about it are limited at the moment, but we expect some significant visual improvements, as well as tech updates for the popular SUV.