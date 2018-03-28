Volkswagen has two big premieres for this year’s New York Auto Show and they will be fully revealed today, at 10:15 AM Eastern / 2:15 PM GMT. Stay tuned and watch the company’s press conference from the event live, on this page, and be sure to check out the full show coverage on our dedicated page.

The first, and probably more important, debut from VW is the Atlas Cross Sport Concept – a preview of a nice future production five-seat SUV, which should go in production next year at the company’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant. It’s more than just a study – just downsize the massive 22-inch wheels, tone down the chrome-rich front end a bit, and this is what the final production version will look like.

The platform, VW’s clever MQB architecture, is shared with the Atlas and so is the wheelbase, despite the reduced length. Being 7.5 inches shorter than its seven-seat brother, the Atlas Cross Sport features short overhangs, granting it with a sporty overall appearance.

The other vehicle Volkswagen is bringing to the Big Apple is a pickup concept. It’s yet another Atlas-based model, which will be positioned in the midsize truck segment. If and when a production version arrives, it will be aimed against the Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, and the Honda Ridgeline.