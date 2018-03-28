We’ve been waiting a long time to see the new RS5 Sportback in the flesh. With the nearly-as-stunning RS5 Coupe acting as a fine placeholder, now available in dealerships around the U.S., Audi has finally pulled the curtain back and unveiled its larger, more sophisticated model. And it’s stunning.

Under the hood you’ll find the same 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 as in the coupe, as well as the same power output – not that you’ll be complaining. The RS5 Sportback produces a whopping 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power comes paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

With permanent Quattro all-wheel drive – the same system you’ll find on every other Audi product – the RS5 is undoubtedly quick off the line. It will rocket to 60 in less than four seconds, and continue on to a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour), or 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour) if you opt for the Dynamic Plus package. The all-wheel-drive system is biased to the rear with a split of 40/60 percent in normal conditions, but can send as much as 75 percent to the front end, and 85 percent to the rear when needed.

Size wise, the Sportback model stretches out just slightly compared to the standard coupe. The hips are over half an inch wider (15 millimeters) on each side, but the entire package does sit a whole .28 inches (7 millimeters) lower to the ground. Pair that with bigger wheels, larger air intakes, and the overall look is a bit more aggressive than the average coupe.

In the cabin, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display is located front and center. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, of course, as do a number of unique RS-exclusive features that help distinguish the high-po model over the standard A5. We’ll know more about the RS5 Sportback when it hits the New York Auto Show floor tomorrow. Pricing details will be released in the coming months.

Source: Audi