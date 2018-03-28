Mazda dished up a very short teaser video for something cooking at the 2018 New York Auto Show. The only thing we know specifically is that the automaker will have something to show the masses on Wednesday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m., New York time of course. The video also gives us just the hint of a headlight and grille outline, and well, it looks like a Mazda something.

If we had to guess, we suspect this could be an SUV since Mazda is keen to emphasize the word big in its social media post. We haven’t seen much from the Japanese automaker out and about in the spy world, so this is certainly something of a mystery. The current CX-5 isn’t that old, but both the CX-3 and CX-9 could be close to a mild refresh. There’s also the all-new crossover that Mazda is reportedly bringing to the U.S. market that would slot between the CX-5 and CX-9. Thing is, that’s not supposed to happen until 2021.

There is a wildcard here – an all-wheel drive version of either the Mazda3 or refreshed Mazda6. Both cars are offered with all-wheel drive in Japan and executives are reportedly interested in offering the option to U.S. buyers. The new turbocharged mill, however, makes that layout a bit more difficult to pull off. And again, it’s something that isn’t necessarily expected to happen any time soon, if at all.

Ultimately, we’re just going to have to wait with the rest of our Motor1.com audience until Wednesday afternoon, when Mazda rolls up its sleeve and shows us its hand.

