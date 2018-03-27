We don't know anything about what actually powers it, but the pictures are great.
We knew something was up when Mini dropped a teaser yesterday showing a classic Cooper wearing the brand's new electric badge. Today we got a full set of photos showing this one-off machine, known simply as the classic Mini Electric. And we'll be honest – it looks fantastic.
At this point you're probably wondering about specific like range, power, and so forth. Unfortunately, Mini hasn't offered up any such details. In a press release (which you can see below), the automaker bills this retro ride as a singular exercise with "spontaneous power" from a single electric motor. Its primary purpose is to help garner attention for the company's first production electric car, which is slated to hit the scene next year.
That car will not be a sweet classic like this one, but a modern Cooper. We’ve seen a few test vehicles out and about, but we don’t know anything about that car, either. Even the Electric Concept that appeared last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show was absent any hint of power or range. Instead, we were told – much like we’re being told now – that it would deliver all the go-karting goodness we’ve come to embrace from Mini.
We know the original Mini is all about light weight, and a beefy battery pack definitely puts a dent in that. The power offered by an electric motor, however, could make this classic machine positively epic to drive. Since this is a just a showpiece, however, we'll likely never know how good it could be. For that, we’ll just have to wait for the production Mini Electric next year.
In the meantime, we at least have plenty of cool photos to enjoy. Or if you happen to be in New York, you can see the car in person later this week when the New York Auto Show officially kicks off.
Source: Mini
Classic Mini Electric At New York Auto Show
A look back into the future: The classic Mini Electric
At the New York International Auto Show 2018, MINI presents a special car: An all-electric version of the classic Mini.
Munich / New York. With the world premiere of an extraordinary car at the New York International Auto Show (March 30 to April 8, 2018), the British car manufacturer MINI once again demonstrates its appetite for purely electric driving with a new take on an icon.
The classic Mini Electric combines the historic look of the world’s favorite small car with groundbreaking drive technology for tomorrow's urban mobility. With this unique vehicle, MINI sends out a clear signal demonstrating its commitment to retaining the brand’s unmistakable character whilst embracing innovative zero local emission technology.
The classic Mini Electric is the result of an imaginary journey through time, where the story of classic model is extended by a consecutive chapter. The original from the second half of the 20th century becomes a sympathetic ambassador for environmental awareness and a form of sustainable mobility whose future has just begun.
The urban electro mobility landscape will soon benefit from the arrival of a brand new model, packed with charisma, individual style and driving fun. The MINI Electric Concept was announced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and paves the way for the brand’s first all-electric vehicle which will be unveiled in 2019 - just in time for the 60th anniversary of the classic Mini. The fully electric production vehicle is currently in development, based on the MINI 3 Door, and will be produced for the first time at MINI Plant Oxford next year.
MINI is once again assuming a pioneering role for sustainable mobility within the BMW Group. In 2008, the brand presented the MINI E – based on the predecessor model of the current MINI 3 Door, about 600 examples were produced and used in a field trial under everyday conditions. This trail played a central role in paving the way for the development of the BMW i3, which has enjoyed worldwide success since 2013 (combined power consumption: 13.6 - 13.1 kWh / 100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g / km).
On the way to a new era in electro mobility, MINI has already taken another step forward. In the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Plug-In Hybrid model (fuel consumption combined: 2.3 - 2.1 l / 100 km, combined power consumption: 14.0 - 13.2 kWh / 100 km combined with CO2 emissions from fuel: 52 - 49 g / km), the combination of an internal combustion engine with an electric drive provides a system output of 165 kW / 224 hp and an intelligent hybrid-specific all-wheel drive system. The capable five-door model in the premium compact segment guarantees driving pleasure on any terrain. The vehicles draws its power from both engines for powerful acceleration, whilst retaining the ability to drive at up to 125 km / h in purely electric mode. With these qualities, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 makes a significant contribution to the global market success of the BMW Group's electrified vehicle fleet.
By contrast, the classic Mini Electric presented in New York will remain unique. A late and carefully restored example of the classic Mini Cooper serves as the basis for this special vehicle. The exterior red paint is complemented by a contrast white roof and characteristic bonnet strip, with the yellow MINI Electric logo in the brand emblem and on the wheel hubs. The electric classic remains true to the brand, both in terms of its visual appearance and driving characteristics. The spontaneous power of its electric motor provides a new dimension to the unmistakable go-kart feeling that helped propel the British small car in its original form to worldwide popularity.