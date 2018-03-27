We knew something was up when Mini dropped a teaser yesterday showing a classic Cooper wearing the brand's new electric badge. Today we got a full set of photos showing this one-off machine, known simply as the classic Mini Electric. And we'll be honest – it looks fantastic.

At this point you're probably wondering about specific like range, power, and so forth. Unfortunately, Mini hasn't offered up any such details. In a press release (which you can see below), the automaker bills this retro ride as a singular exercise with "spontaneous power" from a single electric motor. Its primary purpose is to help garner attention for the company's first production electric car, which is slated to hit the scene next year.

That car will not be a sweet classic like this one, but a modern Cooper. We’ve seen a few test vehicles out and about, but we don’t know anything about that car, either. Even the Electric Concept that appeared last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show was absent any hint of power or range. Instead, we were told – much like we’re being told now – that it would deliver all the go-karting goodness we’ve come to embrace from Mini.

We know the original Mini is all about light weight, and a beefy battery pack definitely puts a dent in that. The power offered by an electric motor, however, could make this classic machine positively epic to drive. Since this is a just a showpiece, however, we'll likely never know how good it could be. For that, we’ll just have to wait for the production Mini Electric next year.

In the meantime, we at least have plenty of cool photos to enjoy. Or if you happen to be in New York, you can see the car in person later this week when the New York Auto Show officially kicks off.

Source: Mini