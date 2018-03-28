Hide press release Show press release

FRESH-FACED 2019 SEDONA MAKES APPEARANCE AT THE

NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Subtle Yet Significant Upgrades Keep Sedona Ahead of the Minivan Pack

· Visual enhancements all around give the Sedona a bolder appearance

· 8-speed automatic helps provide more seamless driving experience and aims to increase fuel efficiency[1]

· Available Rear Entertainment System (RSE) is all-new with enhanced functionality including smartphone mirroring

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 – At the 2018 New York International Auto Show today, Kia Motors America (KMA) unveiled the refreshed 2019 Sedona, revealing a more refined minivan that maintains the same functional convenience with ample passenger space and cargo, albeit with more style, technology, and amenities. Wearing newly designed front and rear fascias, the Sedona now sports a similar design language utilized on some of the newer models in Kia’s lineup, while a new available rear-seat entertainment system along with other convenience features keep the Sedona’s tech roster up-to-date. In addition, the Sedona’s tried and true 3.3-liter V6 can now be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

“While the Sedona has continued to redefine and revolutionize the minivan segment with its bold design, advanced convenience features and upscale cabin, a subtle facelift and extended tech roster help keep our most functional multi-purpose vehicle fresh and relevant,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America (KMA). “The enhancements that come as part of the new model year are sure to continue raising the Sedona’s appeal and desirability.”

The Sedona is offered in five trim levels – L, LX, EX, EX Premium, SX, and SXL. Pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Bold Exterior Style

Staying true to the CUV-like proportions that came as a result of Kia’s design-led transformation, the Sedona’s front fascia is defined by a more modern headlight configuration that helps achieve a sharper appearance, with distinctive LED headlamps that are standard on SX and SXL trims. Sitting proudly in between the headlamps is Kia’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grill highlighted with a detailed mesh-like pattern. Beneath it, a reconfigured bumper and air intake add a dash of sportiness. Around back, the rear combination lamps – complete with a new graphic – flank the restyled chrome garnish on the liftgate. The side profile, defined by its reduced front and rear overhangs and deeply swept windshield, becomes more distinctive thanks to newly designed 17-, 18-, and 19-inch wheels, based on trim. And because busy families appreciate a helping hand, a newly added power sliding door button located on the side door handles of EX trims and above is designed to be just that, providing easier access to the Sedona’s well-appointed cabin. Adding more flair to the model line is the SXL trim, which comes equipped with a unique bumper, skid plate, LED headlamps and foglights, 19-inch chrome wheels and distinctive side sill.

A Nicer Place to Be

The Sedona’s award-winning interior adds more refinement for the new model year. Up front, drivers are treated to a more modern center fascia complete with new graphics in the instrument cluster. The floor console between the front seats now features an available wireless charger[2] and sunglasses holder to help minimize clutter, while an electronic parking brake is standard on SX and SXL trims. Rear passengers are also sure to enjoy a handful of upgrades designed with them in mind. An available USB charge point has been added to the luggage area and is accessible to those riding in the third row, though it may also come in handy during activities such as outdoor family picnics, camping or tailgating[3]. During longer road trips, it’s nice to have additional entertainment, especially with little ones in tow. To help keep them occupied, the Sedona’s available Rear Entertainment System adds 10.1-inch dual touchscreens located on the back of the front seats, replacing the outgoing model’s single overhead screen. Upgraded with a dual core CPU, the system now has smartphone-mirroring functionality and internet access via the user’s compatible smartphone[4], meaning passengers can play their favorite online videos on the screens. Completing the RSE package are two wireless Bluetooth®[5] enabled headphones with enhanced comfort and sound quality.

The outgoing Sedona’s Infinity®[6] sound system has been swapped out for an available Harman Kardon®[7] premium audio system that pumps out music through eight speakers. Other upscale options include available wood grain trim on the front door panels, an LED mood lamp, and the choice between an available single or dual sunroof. The Sedona’s CUV-like proportions continue to provide flexible seating in both seven- and available eight-passenger configurations, the Sedona continues to offer the choice of available second row Slide-N-Stow seats or second row “First Class” reclining lounge seats[8] with footrests. The multi-purpose vehicle also keeps its available third row which provides the convenience of a split folding 60/40, in-floor-retractable design.

Driver Convenience and Technology

In addition to Forward Collision Warning (FCW)[9], Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC)9, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning9 (RCW), Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)9, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)9 , Sedona now offers Driver Attention Warning (DAW)[10]. FCA is designed to help detect and alert the driver of a collision risk and automatically apply the brakes in certain situations. DAW is designed to detect when driver concentration has waned by monitoring vehicle and driving behavior. If driver fatigue or inattentive driving is detected, the system issues visual and audible warnings, including a coffee cup icon in the instrument cluster, to encourage the driver to take a break. With the new additions, the Sedona is expected to earn the prestigious Top Safety Pick + rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with optional Forward Collision Warning for the 2019 model year.

Underneath the Hood

The Sedona’s tried and true Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) 3.3-liter V6 engine is now paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission that replaces the 6-speed automatic in the outgoing model. While power figures remain unchanged with the engine making 276 horsepower and 248 lb.-ft. of torque, the new transmission is designed to create a more seamless driving experience and help improve combined fuel economy figures[11]. In addition, the Sedona continues to offer a three-step Variable Induction System (VIS) that improves engine "breathing" by automatically adjusting the intake runner lengths to optimize engine torque under different load conditions.

