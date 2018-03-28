Hide press release Show press release

New 2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts at New York International Auto Show



 Model Sports Fresh Design and New Technology

 Standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist



NEW YORK, Mar. 28, 2018 – The redesigned 2019 Tucson enters the highly competitive compact

CUV market with upgrades inside and out, including a new cascading grille, new center stack design,

more advanced safety features and available Qi wireless charging. Following 12 consecutive monthly

sales records for the current model year, the 2019 Tucson is positioned for even greater sales success,

with expanded features such as standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, standard Forward

Collision-Avoidance Assist, available second-row USB charger and Surround View Monitor. Eightynine

percent of 2019 model year Tucsons will have these technologies included and the vehicle will be

arriving in dealerships this fall. The 2019 Tucson is the fifth of eight new or re-engineered CUVs

Hyundai is debuting by 2020.

2019 Tucson Updates

 Exterior Design Changes

o New Hyundai signature cascading grille

o New headlight/DRL design

o New front and rear fascias

o New rear taillight design

o New 18-inch wheels

o Redesigned 17- and 19-inch wheels

o Redesigned exhaust finisher on SEL and up

 Interior Design Changes

o New center stack design

o New panel vent design

o New leather seat design

o New rearview mirror

o New cluster

 More advanced safety features

o Standard: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist

o Surround View Monitor

o Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

o Driver attention warning

 New features

o Standard: Electronic parking brake

o Available: High Beam Assist, rain-sensing wipers, second-row USB charger,

Qi wireless charging

 Expanded features

o Standard: 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

o Blue Link® Connected Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link

services

o Standard: Shark-fin antenna

“From a design perspective, onlookers will recognize a generational harmony between Hyundai’s new

2019 Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson,” said Chris Chapman, lead designer, Hyundai Motor

America. “The signature elements of the Hyundai cascading grille and modern-day surfacing found in

the rear view create shadowy, dramatic impressions and represent the Hyundai DNA.”



The 2019 model includes a revised powertrain lineup featuring more power. The two engines offered

include a 2.0-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine (with an estimated 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft.

of torque) and a 2.4-liter, direct-injected four-cylinder engine (with an estimated 181 horsepower and

175 lb-ft. of torque). Both are coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter engine is

found on the Value and SE trims and the 2.4-liter engine is inside the SEL, Sport and Limited trims.

The six-speed offers SHIFTRONIC™ manual shifting mode and includes an overdrive lock-up torque

converter for higher fuel economy at highway speeds.

“The 2019 Tucson trim enhancements place the modern-day Tucson as a top competitor for CUV

shoppers,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Additionally, the

recent influx of product accolades including Most Dependable Small SUV by J.D. Power and Top

Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), as well as consecutive monthly sales

records for the current Tucson, each helped influence the redesigned 2019 Tucson for further market

appeal.”

Exterior Enhancements

Design changes, including the new Hyundai signature cascading grille and Daytime Running LED

headlights to the face of the CUV, align the Tucson with the rest of the Hyundai family. A redesigned

rear fascia, including the rear taillight design and new 18-inch alloy wheels for the SEL trim and

redesigned 17- and 19-inch wheels for remaining trims, offer a refreshed look. In addition, chrome trim

has been added to the bottom of the side windows for the Limited trim, which further enhances the

bold look. A new shark-fin antenna is also standard for all trims.



Advanced Technology Features

The newly refined 2019 Tucson offers more advanced technology features including a second-row

USB charger in the SEL trim and Qi wireless device charging in the Limited trim to address modernday

consumer needs. The center stack, rearview mirror and instrument cluster have been enhanced

as well.

 Standard: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

o The FCA system is designed to help detect and monitor the vehicle ahead and warn

the driver if a collision may be imminent. The system also initiates braking automatically.

The LKA system detects the lane on the road and assists steering wheel control if the

vehicle leaves the lane when the vehicle speed is over 40 mph.

 Available safety /technology features:

o Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection

o High Beam Assist

o Rain-sensing wipers

o Surround View Monitor

o Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

o Driver attention warning

Multimedia Systems

The 2019 Tucson is loaded with technology, including Hyundai’s latest 7-inch Display Audio system

with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as standard equipment. Furthermore, Blue Link® Connected

Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link services is available starting with Value trim.

A second row USB charger was added in the SEL trim and, to eliminate the need for a charging cord

in the Limited trim, there is an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices, as

well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Blue Link® Connected Car System

Tucson Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with

enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity

directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door

Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link

features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the

MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link

Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™

smartwatch apps. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:

 Widgets for easy access to remote features

 Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped)

 Access to Blue Link notification settings

More details on specific Blue Link-equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in

design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai’s

technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is

backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai

vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in

the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai

Motor Company of Korea.

