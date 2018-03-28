The 1.6-liter turbo engine is no longer available. A 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder replaces it.
Hyundai debuts a major refresh for the 2019 Tucson at the New York Auto Show. The changes give the updated crossover a look more akin to its larger sibling – the new 2019 Santa Fe. The model also receives a thoroughly revised interior, and there's an expansive suite of driver assistance tech, too.
Up front, Hyundai fits a tweaked trapezoidal grille that features sharper edges than the current design. There are also now four slats in the center, rather than three. The more angular appearance extends to the headlights, which now have L-shaped LED runnings lights. The changes to the rear aren't quite as extensive, but the updates include a smoother shape for the taillights. There's extra chrome trim on the Limited trim level, too.
The revisions are even more extensive in the cabin. Hyundai's designers overhaul the center stack so that the infotainment system now rises above the dashboard rather than integrating into it. This also allows for moving the vents below the screen instead of flanking the display. Drivers look at an updated instrument cluster, and there's now an electronic parking brake.
Occupants might feel more secure inside the 2019 Tucson because Hyundai improve the suite of safety tech, too. Forward collision-avoidance assist and lane keeping assist are now standard. A surround-view monitor and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go traffic support join the available systems, too. Other newly available equipment to aid drivers includes high beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, a second-row USB charger, and wireless device charging.
The Tucson continues to come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with164 horsepower (122 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (204 Newton-meters). A 2.4-liter four-cylinder produces 181 hp (135 kW) and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm), and it replaces the 1.6-liter turbo four with 175 hp (130 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm). Both engines in the 2019 model use a six-speed automatic.
The 2.0-liter engines comes on the Value and SE trims. The 2.4-liter is for the SEL, Sport and Limited grades. The updated model will be available this fall, and pricing details will come closer to launch.
Source: Hyundai
2019 Hyundai Tucson
New 2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts at New York International Auto Show
Model Sports Fresh Design and New Technology
Standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
NEW YORK, Mar. 28, 2018 – The redesigned 2019 Tucson enters the highly competitive compact
CUV market with upgrades inside and out, including a new cascading grille, new center stack design,
more advanced safety features and available Qi wireless charging. Following 12 consecutive monthly
sales records for the current model year, the 2019 Tucson is positioned for even greater sales success,
with expanded features such as standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, standard Forward
Collision-Avoidance Assist, available second-row USB charger and Surround View Monitor. Eightynine
percent of 2019 model year Tucsons will have these technologies included and the vehicle will be
arriving in dealerships this fall. The 2019 Tucson is the fifth of eight new or re-engineered CUVs
Hyundai is debuting by 2020.
2019 Tucson Updates
Exterior Design Changes
o New Hyundai signature cascading grille
o New headlight/DRL design
o New front and rear fascias
o New rear taillight design
o New 18-inch wheels
o Redesigned 17- and 19-inch wheels
o Redesigned exhaust finisher on SEL and up
Interior Design Changes
o New center stack design
o New panel vent design
o New leather seat design
o New rearview mirror
o New cluster
More advanced safety features
o Standard: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist
o Surround View Monitor
o Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
o Driver attention warning
New features
o Standard: Electronic parking brake
o Available: High Beam Assist, rain-sensing wipers, second-row USB charger,
Qi wireless charging
Expanded features
o Standard: 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
o Blue Link® Connected Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link
services
o Standard: Shark-fin antenna
“From a design perspective, onlookers will recognize a generational harmony between Hyundai’s new
2019 Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson,” said Chris Chapman, lead designer, Hyundai Motor
America. “The signature elements of the Hyundai cascading grille and modern-day surfacing found in
the rear view create shadowy, dramatic impressions and represent the Hyundai DNA.”
The 2019 model includes a revised powertrain lineup featuring more power. The two engines offered
include a 2.0-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine (with an estimated 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft.
of torque) and a 2.4-liter, direct-injected four-cylinder engine (with an estimated 181 horsepower and
175 lb-ft. of torque). Both are coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter engine is
found on the Value and SE trims and the 2.4-liter engine is inside the SEL, Sport and Limited trims.
The six-speed offers SHIFTRONIC™ manual shifting mode and includes an overdrive lock-up torque
converter for higher fuel economy at highway speeds.
“The 2019 Tucson trim enhancements place the modern-day Tucson as a top competitor for CUV
shoppers,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Additionally, the
recent influx of product accolades including Most Dependable Small SUV by J.D. Power and Top
Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), as well as consecutive monthly sales
records for the current Tucson, each helped influence the redesigned 2019 Tucson for further market
appeal.”
Exterior Enhancements
Design changes, including the new Hyundai signature cascading grille and Daytime Running LED
headlights to the face of the CUV, align the Tucson with the rest of the Hyundai family. A redesigned
rear fascia, including the rear taillight design and new 18-inch alloy wheels for the SEL trim and
redesigned 17- and 19-inch wheels for remaining trims, offer a refreshed look. In addition, chrome trim
has been added to the bottom of the side windows for the Limited trim, which further enhances the
bold look. A new shark-fin antenna is also standard for all trims.
Advanced Technology Features
The newly refined 2019 Tucson offers more advanced technology features including a second-row
USB charger in the SEL trim and Qi wireless device charging in the Limited trim to address modernday
consumer needs. The center stack, rearview mirror and instrument cluster have been enhanced
as well.
Standard: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
o The FCA system is designed to help detect and monitor the vehicle ahead and warn
the driver if a collision may be imminent. The system also initiates braking automatically.
The LKA system detects the lane on the road and assists steering wheel control if the
vehicle leaves the lane when the vehicle speed is over 40 mph.
Available safety /technology features:
o Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection
o High Beam Assist
o Rain-sensing wipers
o Surround View Monitor
o Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
o Driver attention warning
Multimedia Systems
The 2019 Tucson is loaded with technology, including Hyundai’s latest 7-inch Display Audio system
with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as standard equipment. Furthermore, Blue Link® Connected
Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link services is available starting with Value trim.
A second row USB charger was added in the SEL trim and, to eliminate the need for a charging cord
in the Limited trim, there is an available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices, as
well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
Blue Link® Connected Car System
Tucson Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with
enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity
directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door
Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link
features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the
MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link
Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™
smartwatch apps. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:
Widgets for easy access to remote features
Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped)
Access to Blue Link notification settings
More details on specific Blue Link-equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in
design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai’s
technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is
backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai
vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in
the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai
Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
###