19. That’s the number of cars Skoda will be launching within the next two years, and one of them will be a small crossover to slot underneath the compact five-seat Karoq and the bigger Kodiaq offered with an optional third row. The company’s head of sales and marketing, Alain Favey, revealed during Skoda’s annual financial results conference that the Vision X originally unveiled in Geneva a few ago weeks ago will morph into a production car at the very same event in 2019.

Skoda has established an “ambitious sales targets” for the new small crossover and expects its version of the SEAT Arona and the unreleased Volkswagen T-Cross to use an adaptation of the concept’s high-tech hybrid powertrain. The showcar had a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine running on gasoline or compressed natural gas working together with a rear-mounted electric motor and a mild hybrid 48-volt system.

Not only is the road-going Vision X (will get a different name) expected to feature a similar powertrain, but the design will also remain faithful to the concept. CEO Bernhard Maier admitted the styling of the showcar provides a good idea of what to expect from the production model. In addition, the raised touchscreen of the infotainment system is a sign of things to come as future Skodas will have this setup billed as being a “fundamental” change for the brand.

Aside from introducing the Vision X, Skoda will also bring to the market in 2019 its very first plug-in hybrid in the shape of the Superb, which will likely borrow the electrified powertrain from the upcoming Passat GTE facelift. Also next year, the tiny Citigo will forgo its combustion engine to spawn a full electric derivative set to be joined by a production-ready Vision E in 2020.

Source: Skoda via Automotive News